जागरूकता के संबंध में दिए निर्देश:दीपावली व शादी-विवाह के सीजन में कोरोना संक्रमण से सावधान रहना जरूरी

जिला परिषद सभागार में उपखंड अधिकारी सवाई माधोपुर कपिल शर्मा की अध्यक्षता में कोरोना जागरूकता एवं इसके बचाव के उपाय पर बैठक का आयोजन किया गया। इसमें सवाईमाधोपुर पंचायत समिति के विकास अधिकारी रामावतार मीणा, सभी सहायक विकास अधिकारी, सभी ग्राम पंचायतों के सरपंच, ग्राम विकास अधिकारी, ग्राम रोजगार सहायक एवं कनिष्ठ सहायक उपस्थित रहे।बैठक में एसडीएम ने उन्हें बताया कि आगामी दीपावली के मौके व शादी विवाह के सीजन पर बाजारों में भीड़ का माहौल रहेगा। ऐसे समय में हमें कोरोना से बिल्कुल सावधान रहना है एवं इसके प्रति लोगों को जागरूक रहने के लिए समझाइश बहुत जरूरी है। इसके लिए सरपंचों को समझाया गया कि आप अपने क्षेत्र में समस्त दुकानदारों को पाबंद कर दें एवं ग्रामीणों को भी पाबंद कर देवें कि कोई भी व्यक्ति किसी भी प्रकार की वस्तु अथवा सामान लेने जाते समय मास्क अनिवार्य रूप से लगाएं। साथ ही बार-बार सेनिटाइज से अपने हाथों को सैनिटाइज करें अथवा बार बार साबुन से हाथ धोते रहे। कोरोना गाइडलाइन के अनुसार एक निश्चित दूरी बनाकर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करें, जिससे इस महामारी से त्योहार के समय बचा जा सके एवं हमारे त्योहार प्रेमपूर्वक व भाई चारे के साथ मनाया जा सके। विकास अधिकारी पंचायत समिति सवाई माधोपुर राम अवतार मीणा द्वारा जन कल्याणकारी योजनाएं जैसे पालनहार, पेंशन योजना, स्वच्छ भारत मिशन, प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना, जनता जल योजना, किसान सम्मान निधि योजना के पात्र व अपात्र लोगों के ए सामाजिक अंकेक्षण करने व वंचित परिवार को लाभ दिलाने की कार्रवाई करने को कहा।महात्मा गांधी नरेगा योजना के बारे में विस्तार से चर्चा की गई एवं अधिक से अधिक लोगों को इसके फायदे एवं लाभ मिले, इस बारे में उनसे चर्चा की गई। इसके बाद उपखंड अधिकारी एवं विकास अधिकारी द्वारा सभी का धन्यवाद ज्ञापित किया गया।कोरोना जन आन्दोलन अभियान के तहत आमजन को वितरित किए फेस मास्ककोरोना जागरूकता जन आन्दोलन के तहत जिला मुख्यालय पर जागरूकता रैली निकालकर लोगों को कोरोना के प्रति जागरूक किया गया। नगर परिषद आयुक्त रविन्द्र सिंह यादव ने बताया कि आलनपुर, हाउसिंग बोर्ड, बजरिया, ट्रक यूनियन, सिविल लाइन, सीमेन्ट फैक्ट्री क्षेत्र, ठींगला आदि क्षेत्र में फेस मास्क, पोस्टर, स्टीकर आदि वितरित किए गए। नगर परिषद के अधिशाषी अभियन्ता राकेश कुमार शर्मा, कनिष्ठ अभियन्ता राजप्रताप सिंह राणावत, लेखाकार तारा सिंह गुर्जर, सहायक अभियन्ता नीलम कोठारी, कनिष्ठ अभियन्ता मनोज मीना, सीमा मीना तथा एनयूएलएम जिला प्रबंधक रामेन्द्र कुमार शर्मा, प्रियंका पाठक, स्वयं संस्थाओं से रजनीश शर्मा, अनीता गर्ग, ब्रजराज शर्मा, दीपिका चौहान आदि ने शहर के अलग-अलग स्थानों वार्डों तथा स्थानीय बाजार में फेस मास्क वितरित करते हुए आमजन को कोरोना से बचाव के लिए समझाइश की गई।कोरोना जागरूकता पोस्टरका किया विमोचनकलेक्टर नन्नूमल पहाड़िया ने हिन्दुस्तान स्काउट एण्ड गाइड्स की जिला सवाई माधोपुर इकाई की ओर से प्रकाशित कोरोना जागरूकता जन आन्दोलन के जागरूकता पोस्टर का मंगलवार को जिला मुख्यालय पर विमोचन किया। जिला कलेक्टर ने उपस्थित सभी अधिकारियों को इस जन आन्दोलन में पूर्ण सक्रिय रह कर कार्य करने के निर्देश दिए। इस अवसर पर राधेश्याम मीना, जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी मुख्यालय माध्यमिक एवं जिला आयुक्त स्काउट, भरत लाल प्रजापत जिला ऑर्गेनाइजर स्काउट एवं प्रभारी भरतपुर संभाग रघुवर दयाल मथुरिया, जिला कोषाध्यक्ष रम्बूलाल मीना, सचिव ब्लॉक खण्डार, खुशबू कुमावत वशीतल खंगार रेंजर-गाइड आदिउपस्थित थे।

