आज बन रहे हैं कई अच्छे योग:करवा चौथ आज, बन रहे हैं कई अच्छे योग

सवाई माधोपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • सर्वार्थ सिद्धि योग के साथ बन रहे हैं शिवयोग, बुधादित्य योग, सप्तकीर्ति व महादीर्घायु योग

जिला मुख्यालय सहित आसपास के ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में सुहागिनों का सबसे बड़ा पर्व करवा चौथ बुधवार को परंपरागत तरीके से मनाया जाएगा। इस पर महिलाएं अपने सुहाग की लंबी आयु की कामना के लिए व्रत रखेंगी। रात्रि को चांद देखने के बाद उसे अर्घ्य देकर व्रत खोला जाएगा। करवा चौथ के पर्व को लेकर मंगलवार को बाजारों में महिलाओं की भीड़ देखी गई। वहीं दूसरी ओर करवा चौथ के दिन विवाहित महिलाएं पति की लंबी उम्र के लिए निराजल व्रत रखती हैं। इस बार का करवा चौथ कई अच्छे संयोग लेकर आ रहा है।पंडित लालचंद गौत्तम ने बताया कि इस बार करवा चौथ पर सर्वार्थ सिद्धि योग के साथ-साथ शिवयोग, बुधादित्य योग, सप्तकीर्ति, महादीर्घायु और सौख्य योग भी बन रहे हैं। शास्त्रों में इन योगों के महत्व में विस्तृत जानकारियां दी गई हैं। ये सभी योग बहुत ही महत्वपूर्ण हैं और इनसे इस करवा चौथ की महत्ता और भी बढ़ जाती है। खास तौर पर सुहागिनों के लिए यह करवा चौथ अखंड सौभाग्य देने वाला होगा। इस बार करवा चौथ कथा और पूजन का शुभ मुहूर्त 5:34 बजे से शाम 6:52 बजे तक है।बन रहे हैं यह योगकरवा चौथ पर बुध के साथ सूर्य ग्रह भी विद्यमान होंगे, जो बुधादित्य योग बना रहे हैं। इस दिन शिवयोग के साथ ही सर्वार्थसिद्धि, सप्तकीर्ति, महादीर्घायु और सौख्य योग बन रहे हैं। चार नवंबर को प्रातः 3:24 बजे से कार्तिक कृष्ण पक्ष की चतुर्थी तिथि सर्वार्थ सिद्धि योग एवं मृगशिरा नक्षत्र में है। 4 नवंबर को शाम 5:34 बजे से शाम 6:52 बजे तक करवा चौथ की पूजा का शुभ मुहूर्त है। चतुर्थी तिथि का समापन 5 नवंबर को प्रातः 5:14 बजे होगा। करवा चौथ के दिन मां पार्वती, भगवान शिव, कार्तिकेय एवं गणेश सहित शिव परिवार की पूजा-अर्चना की जाती है। सुहागिनें अखंड सौभाग्य की कामना करती हैं। करवे में जल भरकर कथा सुनती है, चंद्र दर्शन के बाद व्रत खोलती हैं।ऐसे करें पूजाकार्तिक कृष्ण पक्ष की चतुर्थी को करक चतुर्थी व्रत करने का विधान है। केवल सौभाग्यवती स्त्रियों को ही यह व्रत करने का अधिकार है। स्त्री किसी भी आयु, जाति, वर्ण, संप्रदाय की हो, इस व्रत को कर सकती हैं। करवों में लड्डू का नैवेद्य रखकर नैवेद्य अर्पित करें। एक लोटा, एक वस्त्र व एक विशेष करवा दक्षिणा के रूप में अर्पित कर पूजन समापन करें। करवा चौथ व्रत की कथा पढ़ें अथवा सुनें। सायंकाल चंद्रमा के उदित हो जाने पर चंद्रमा का पूजन कर अर्घ्य प्रदान करें। इसके पश्चात ब्राह्मण, सुहागिन स्त्रियों व पति के माता-पिता को भोजन कराएं। भोजन के पश्चात ब्राह्मणों को यथाशक्ति दक्षिणा दें। पति की माता अर्थात अपनी सास को उपरोक्त रूप से अर्पित एक लोटा, वस्त्र व विशेष करवा भेंटकर आशीर्वाद लें। यदि वे जीवित न हों तो उनके तुल्य किसी अन्य स्त्री को भेंट करें। इसके पश्चात स्वयं व परिवार के अन्य सदस्य भोजन करें।

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

