चौथ माता के भक्तों का तांता:करवा चौथ आज, चौथ माता के भक्तों का तांता, वाहनों का प्रवेश बंद

सवाई माधोपुर5 घंटे पहले
चौथ का बरवाड़ा चौथ माता मंदिर में बुधवार को करवा चौथ पर भक्तों का तांता लगा रहेगा। करवा चौथ पर महिलाओं की संख्या की अधिकता को देखते हुए चौथ माता मंदिर ट्रस्ट, प्रशासन तथा पुलिस प्रशासन द्वारा सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इंतजाम किए गए हैं। ग्राम पंचायत द्वारा दो स्थानों पर वाहन पार्किंग की गई है। इसके साथ ही पुलिस के निर्देश पर आवश्यकता पड़ने पर वाहन पार्किंग बढ़ाने का निर्णय लिया है।इस बार कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण पिछले साल की अपेक्षा भक्तों के कम आने की संभावना है। फिर भी एहतियात के तौर पर सभी व्यवस्थाएं की जा रही है। भीड़भाड़ वाले इलाकों में अतिरिक्त पुलिस बल का जाब्ता लगाया गया है। इसके साथ ही रास्ते में रोशनी के माकूल व्यवस्था की गई है।

