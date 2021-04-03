पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना के प्रति प्रतिरोधक क्षमता:वेबिनार में बताया कोविड वैक्सीन से शरीर में विकसित होगी कोरोना के प्रति प्रतिरोधक क्षमता

सवाई माधोपुर2 घंटे पहले
भारत सरकार के सूचना एवं प्रसारण मंत्रालय के प्रादेशिक लोक सम्पर्क ब्यूरो जयपुर द्वारा कोविड टीकाकरण अभियान पर एक विशेष वेबिनार का आयोजन किया गया। इस वेबिनार में कोविड टीको के बारे में जानकारी दी गई और लोगों की शंकाओं का निवारण किया गया।वेबिनार के प्रारंभ में प्रादेशिक लोक सम्पर्क ब्यूरो जयपुर की निदेशक ऋतु शुक्ला ने बताया कि ब्यूरो द्वारा कोरोना संक्रमण के प्रसार के साथ ही लॉकडाउन के दौरान लोगों को इस बीमारी से बचाव और रोकथाम के उपायों की जानकारी प्रदान करने के लिए कई कदम उठाए। वेबिनार को संबोधित करते हुए पत्र सूचना कार्यालय की अपर महानिदेशक डॉ. प्रज्ञा पालीवाल गौड़ ने कहा कि भारत के पास टीकाकरण कार्यक्रमों को संचालित करने का व्यापक अनुभव है और कोविड टीका भी पूर्णतः सुरक्षित एवं प्रभावी है। जयपुर के जिला एविडिमियों लोजिस्ट (महामारी रोग विशेषज्ञ) डॉ. जालम सिंह राठौड ने बताया कि कोविड टीकाकरण अभियान चरणबद्ध तरीके से चलाया जा रहा है। कोविड टीके के कोई विशेष दुष्प्रभाव देखने को नहीं मिले हैं और लोगों को किसी भी प्रकार से डरने की जरूरत नहीं है। पूरे शोध और क्लिनिकल ट्रायल के बाद लगाए जा रहे इस टीके से शरीर में कोरोना के प्रति प्रतिरोधक क्षमता विकसित होगी।टीका लगने के बाद भी दो गज दूरी रखने, नियमित अन्तराल पर हाथ धोना और मास्क लगाए रखने जैसी सावधानियां बरतनी इसलिए आवश्यक है, ताकि संक्रमण के प्रभाव को शून्य किया जा सके। इस वेबिनार में सवाईमाधोपुर, डूंगरपुर और उदयपुर जिलों के लोगों के साथ-साथ वरिष्ठ चिकित्सक एवं कोविड टीकाकरण करवा चुके लोगों से अपने अनुभव साझा किए और बताया कि यह टीका पूरी तरह सुरक्षित है तथा इसके कोई साइड इफेक्ट देखने में नहीं आए हैं।

