पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता:क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता का शुभारंभ, खेलों में अनुशासन बनाए रखना आवश्यक

सवाई माधोपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

चौथ का बरवाड़ा कस्बे के पास हदगद गांव में मंगलवार को क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता का शुभारंभ किया गया। इस अवसर पर कई पंचायतों के सरपंचों ने तथा पुलिस प्रशासन के अधिकारी ने भाग लिया। कार्यक्रम में अतिथियों ने कहा कि खेलों में हार-जीत लगी रहती है, लेकिन खेल भावना के साथ अनुशासन बनाए रखना बेहद जरूरी है। इस अवसर पर सभी का स्वागत कर उद्घाटन मैच खेला गया। प्रतियोगिता का शुभारंभ थाना प्रभारी हरेंद्र सिंह, सरपंच सीता सैनी, कांग्रेस नेता लकी बेरवा, आयोजन कर्ता वीरेंद्र मीणा आदि ने फीता काटकर किया। इस अवसर पर थाना प्रभारी हरेंद्र सिंह ने कहां की पढ़ाई के साथ साथ खेल भी जरूरी है तथा समय-समय पर ऐसे आयोजन होते रहना चाहिए। इस दौरान भामाशाह कमलेश पहाड़िया तथा अन्य लोगों ने भी भाग लिया तथा प्रतियोगिता के शुभारंभ उद्घाटन मैच खिलाकर किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें