लापरवाही करने वालो के लाइसेंस होंगे निरस्त:जन आधार कार्ड वितरण में लापरवाही करने वाले ई-मित्र संचालकों के लाइसेंस होंगे निरस्त

सवाई माधोपुर4 घंटे पहले
जन आधार कार्ड वितरण में लापरवाही करने वाले कुछ ई-मित्र संचालकों के लाइसेंस निलंबित हुए हैं। पहली गलती पर 15 दिन और दूसरी गलती पर 30 दिन के लिए आईडी ब्लॉक की गई है। अब कलेक्टर नन्नूमल पहाड़िया ने सभी उपखण्ड अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए हैं कि ऐसे ई-मित्रों का लाइसेंस निरस्त करने के प्रस्ताव भिजवाएं। कलेक्टर ने गुरुवार को जन आधार कार्ड समीक्षा बैठक में उपस्थित सभी एसडीएम को निर्देश दिए कि कार्ड वितरण कार्य की ई-मित्रवार समीक्षा करें। उपखंड अधिकारी बीडीओ एवं शहरी निकायों के प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों के कार्य की भी समीक्षा करें। जिले में 2 लाख 820 जन आधार कार्ड प्राप्त हुए। इनमें से 90.09 प्रतिशत कार्ड का वितरण हो चुका है। चौथ का बरवाडा, खण्डार, गंगापुर सिटी और बामनवास में कार्ड वितरण की अच्छी प्रगति पर कलेक्टर ने संबंधित एसडीएम की प्रशंसा की। उल्लेखनीय है कि भामाशाह कार्ड के स्थान पर अब जन आधार कार्ड सभी सरकारी योजनाओं में लाभ प्राप्त करने का अनिवार्य दस्तावेज बन गया है।

