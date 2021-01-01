पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अवैध मार्ग:माफियाओं ने वन सीमाओं में बनाया 3 किमी का मार्ग, वन्यजीव प्रभावित

सवाई माधोपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रणथम्भौर टाइगर प्रोजेक्ट को बढ़ावा देने के लिए सरकार करोड़ों खर्च कर रही है, लेकिन वन्यजीव दूसरे स्थानों पर जाने के लिए मजबूर

मलारना स्टेशन सवाई माधोपुर जिले को विश्व स्तर पर पहचान दिलाने वाले रणथम्भौर टाइगर प्रोजेक्ट को बढ़ावा देने के लिए सरकार करोड़ों रुपए की राशि खर्च कर रही है, लेकिन कई स्थानों पर होकर अवैध मार्ग बने होने के कारण वन्यजीव प्रभावित हो रहे है। उन्हें अपना स्थान छोड़कर दूसरे स्थानों पर जाने के लिए मजबूर होना पड़ रहा है। ऐसा ही मामला रणथम्भौर टाइगर प्रोजेक्ट योजना की तालड़ा की वन चौकी मलारना स्टेशन क्षेत्र में सामने आ रहा है।जानकारी के अनुसार मलारना स्टेशन क्षेत्र में बजरी का अवैध कारोबार वर्षों से चल रहा है। इस पर अंकुश लगाने के लिए सवाई माधोपुर कलेक्टर ने मलारना स्टेशन क्षेत्र में दो नाके लगाए गए हैं, जिससे सप्ताह भर खनन माफियाओं पर काफी मात्रा में अंकुश भी लगा। लेकिन खनन माफियाओं ने बनास नदी से बिलोली एवं कोथाली गांव की वन सीमा में होकर सीधा मलारना स्टेशन, साकड़ा एवं मलारना स्टेशन, हाडोती मुख्य सड़क पर लगभग 3 किलोमीटर की लंबाई में अवैध मार्ग बना लिया तथा वहां से बजरी का धड़ल्ले से दोहन किया जा रहा है। क्षेत्र के ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि एक तरफ तो रणथम्भौर टाइगर प्रोजेक्ट योजना को बढ़ावा देने के लिए लाखों रुपए की राशि खर्च कर विभाग नए-नए पेड़ पौधे लगा रहा है।

सैकड़ों पेड़ पौधों को उखाड़ कर बजरी के दोहन के लिए नया मार्ग बनाया दूसरी तरफ खनन माफियाओं द्वारा सैकड़ों की संख्या में पेड़ पौधों को उखाड़ कर बजरी के दोहन के लिए नया मार्ग बनाया गया है। इससे दिन रात जंगल में शोरगुल होने की वजह से वन्य जीव अपने स्थानों को छोड़कर अन्य स्थानों पर जा रहे हैं। एसडीएम द्वारा वन सीमा में बने बजरी के अवैध स्टॉक को शनिवार को जब्त कर रास्ते को अवरुद्ध करने के आदेश दिए गए थे, लेकिन वन विभाग के कर्मचारियों ने रविवार को शाम 5:30 बजे तक भी मार्ग को अवरुद्ध नहीं किया, जिससे खनन माफियाओं द्वारा बजरी का दोहन वन सीमाओं में होकर निरंतर जारी है। ऐसे हालातों को देखते हुए वन विभाग के कर्मचारियों पर ग्रामीणों द्वारा प्रकार के सवालिया निशान उठाते हुए कलेक्टर से बजरी के अवैध खनन एवं दोहन को रोकने के लिए वन सीमाओं में होकर बनाए गए नए मार्गों को अवरुद्ध करने की मांग की है।

अवैध मार्गों को बंदकिया जाएगा रणथम्भौर टाइगर प्रोजेक्ट योजना की वन सीमा में होकर जितने भी अवैध मार्ग बने हुए हैं, उन सभी को बंद किया जाएगा।-रामखिलाड़ी मीणा, फोरेस्टरजल्द ही मार्गों को अवरुद्धकरवा दिया जाएगा^अगर अभी तक रास्ता अवरुद्ध नहीं किया गया तो यह कर्मचारियों की लापरवाही को दर्शाता है। हो सकता है जेसीबी की व्यवस्था नहीं हुई होगी। जल्द ही मार्गों को अवरुद्ध करवा दिया जाएगा।-रघुनाथ खटीक, उपजिला कलेक्टर, मलारना

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपिता की मौत के बाद कर्ज लेकर लाए थे 80 रुपए की रील,आज इनके बनाए एक मास्टरपीस की कीमत एक करोड़ - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser