कोविड वैक्सीन:कोविड-19 वैक्सीन के लिए कई निजी चिकित्सा संस्थानों ने नहीं दी जानकारी

सवाई माधोपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 15 निजी संस्थानों ने उपलब्ध करवाई रिपोर्ट, आज आखिरी दिन

कोविड वैक्सीन के लिए कई निजी चिकित्सा संस्थानों ने मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग को डाटा उपलब्ध नहीं करवाया है, जबकि डाटा उपलब्ध कराने की अंतिम तिथि 4 नवम्बर है। इसके अभाव में केन्द्र सरकार से राज्य सरकार को वैक्सीन उपलब्ध नहीं हो सकेगी। मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी ने बताया कि कोरोना से बचाव के लिए शीघ्र आने वाली वैक्सीन के सम्बन्ध में चिकित्सा विभाग द्वारा राज्य स्तर से निर्देश दिए गए है। निर्देशों में बताया कि केन्द्र सरकार द्वारा कोविड वैक्सीनेशन के लिए चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अंतर्गत कार्यरत सभी कार्मिकों का डाटा चाहा गया है। इसके लिए सम्बन्धित कार्मिक आशा सहयोगिनी, आंगनवाड़ी कार्यकर्ता व चिकित्सा विभाग से रजिस्टर्ड सभी निजी अस्पताल, नर्सिंग होम, पैथोलॉजिकल लैब, एक्सरे लैब, सोनोग्राफी लैब, नर्सिंग कॉलेज एवं अन्य सभी चिकित्सा विभाग से रजिस्टर्ड संस्थानों को अपने कार्मिकों का डाटा निश्चित फॉरमेट में भरकर चिकित्सा विभाग को उपलब्ध करवाया जाना है। उन्होंने बताया कि जिले के मात्र 15 निजी चिकित्सा संस्थानों के डाटा प्राप्त हुए हैं। इनमें संजीवनी हॉस्पिटल, डॉ. रामसिंह सर्जिकल हॉस्पिटल, वात्सल्य हॉस्पिटल, किलकारी हॉस्पिटल, गुप्ता नर्सिंग होम, सीपी हॉस्पिटल, शास्त्री नर्सिंग होम, वर्धमान हॉस्पिटल, गणगौरी हॉस्पिटल, अपेक्स हॉस्पिटल, आरजी मेमोरियल हॉस्पिटल, कमला हॉस्पिटल, गर्ग हॉस्पिटल समा, गंगापुर सिटी, के.डी.डाइगोनोस्टिक शामिल है। शेष अन्य निजी चिकित्सा संस्थानों के डाटा अभी तक प्राप्त नहीं हुए हैं। डाटा उपलब्ध करवाने के लिए 4 नवंबर अंतिम तिथि है।सीएमएचओ ने बताया कि चिकित्सा संस्थानों को अपने कार्मिकों का डाटा वेबसाइट पर उपलब्ध फॉरमेट में देना होगा। फॉरमेट वेबसाइट पर जाकर कोविड वैक्सीन बेनिफिशियरी स्टेट लिंक पर जाकर डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं। इसके लिए मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य कार्यालय की कोविड शाखा में भी संपर्क किया जा सकता हैं।

