री-मॉडलिंग:26 नवंबर से कई ट्रेनें परिवर्तित रूट से चलेगी, रद्द भी होंगी

सवाई माधोपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • मथुरा पलवल रेलखंड में कोसीकला में चल रहा है यार्ड री-मॉडलिंग का काम

आगरा मंडल के मथुरा पलवल रेलखंड में कोसीकला में चल रहे यार्ड री-मॉडलिंग कार्य के कारण 26 नवंबर से कुछ ट्रेनें परिवर्तित रूट से चलेगी। रेल यातायात 29 दिसंबर तक प्रभावित रहेगा। कई ट्रेनों को रद्द भी किया जाएगा। जनशताब्दी एक्सप्रेस 25 से 29 दिसंबर तक 5 दिन के लिए निरस्त रहेगी। इसी प्रकार उदयपुर-निजामुद्दीन-उदयपुर मेवाड़ एक्सप्रेस भी 20 से 29 दिसंबर की अवधि में निरस्त रहेगी। इसके अलावा अगले सप्ताह 28 नवंबर से लगभग एक दर्जन रेलगाड़ियां परिवर्तित मार्ग से चलाई जाएगी। वरिष्ठ मंडल वाणिज्य प्रबंधक अजय कुमार पाल ने बताया कि मथुरा पलवल रेलखंड में रेलवे द्वारा चौथी नई रेलवे लाइन डाली जा रही है। इसके लिए कोसीकला में यार्ड री-मॉडलिंग का कार्य चल रहा है। री-मॉडलिंग का काम पूरा होने के बाद रेल परिचालन सुगम और बेहतर होगा। इस यार्ड री-मॉडलिंग कार्य के चलते इस रेल खंड में रेलगाड़ियों का परिचालन भी प्रभावित रहेगा।

परिवर्तित रूट से चलेगी यह ट्रेनें: 28 नवंबर से 29 दिसंबर तक निजामुद्दीन-पुणे द्वि साप्ताहिक की 9 ट्रिप परिवर्तित मार्ग रेवाड़ी, अलवर, मथुरा होकर चलाई जाएगी। 28 नवंबर से 29 दिसंबर तक दिल्ली त्रिवेंद्रम सेंट्रल त्रि साप्ताहिक ट्रेन की 14 ट्रिप भी परिवर्तित मार्ग रेवाड़ी, अलवर, जयपुर, कोटा होकर चलाई जाएगी। 28 नवंबर से 29 दिसंबर निजामुद्दीन-मडगांव द्वि साप्ताहिक की 9 ट्रिप परिवर्तित मार्ग रेवाड़ी, अलवर, जयपुर, कोटा होकर चलाई जाएगी। 29 दिसंबर को निजामुद्दीन से प्रारंभ होने वाली निजामुद्दीन-अहमदाबाद की एक ट्रिप परिवर्तित मार्ग रेवाड़ी, अलवर, जयपुर, कोटा होकर चलाई जाएगी। 28 नवंबर से 29 दिसंबर तक अमृतसर-बांद्रा टर्मिनल प्रतिदिन की 32 ट्रिप परिवर्तित मार्ग रेवाड़ी, अलवर, जयपुर, कोटा होकर चलाई जाएगी। इसी प्रकार 27 नवंबर से 28 दिसंबर तक की अवधि में पुणे-निजामुद्दीन द्वि साप्ताहिक की 10 ट्रिप मथुरा, अलवर, रेवाड़ी होकर चलाई जाएगी। 27 नवंबर से 28 दिसंबर तक की अवधि में बांद्रा टर्मिनल-अमृतसर प्रतिदिन की 32 ट्रिप परिवर्तित मार्ग कोटा, जयपुर, अलवर, रेवाड़ी होकर चलाई जाएगी। 26 नवंबर से 27 दिसंबर तक की अवधि में त्रिवेंद्रम सेंट्रल नई दिल्ली त्रि साप्ताहिक की 14 ट्रिप परिवर्तित मार्ग कोटा, जयपुर, अलवर, रेवाड़ी होकर चलाई जाएगी। 27 नवंबर से 28 दिसंबर तक की अवधि में मडगांव-निजामुद्दीन द्वि साप्ताहिक की 10 ट्रिप परिवर्तित मार्ग कोटा, जयपुर, अलवर, रेवाड़ी होकर चलाई जाएगी।

