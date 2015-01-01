पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान:मलारना डूंगर में खाद्य निरीक्षण दल आने की भनक लगने से बाजार बंद

सवाई माधोपुर31 मिनट पहले
  • प्रभावी कार्रवाई नहीं हो सकी, केवल दो दुकानों से मावे व मसाले के सैंपल लिये

मलारना डूंगर कस्बे में सोमवार को खाद्य निरीक्षण दल के आने से दुकानदारों में हड़कंप मच गया। शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान के तहत तहसीलदार किशन मुरारी, खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी पी सी जैन सहित अन्य कार्मिक कस्बे की एक किराना दुकान पर पहुंचे। उनके आने की भनक लगते ही अन्य दुकानदार अपनी दुकानें बंद करके चले गए। इस कारण दल कोई प्रभावी कार्यवाही नहीं पाया। इसके बाद भाड़ौती में दो दुकानों से मावे व मसाले के सेंपल भी लिए। खाद्य निरीक्षण दल के जाने के बाद वापिस दुकानें खुल गई। वही दिवाली का त्यौहार नजदीक होने के कारण आसपास से खरीदारी करने आए ग्रामीणों को दुकानें बंद होने पर काफी समय तक दुकान खुलने का इंतजार करना पड़ा।

