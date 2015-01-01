पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

आक्रोश - जन आंदोलन:संयोजक के खिलाफ केस वापस न लिया तो जन आंदोलन

सवाई माधोपुर31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बालाजी संघर्ष समिति संयोजक के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट के विरोध में किया प्रदर्शन

पीलवा मूर्ति खंडित प्रकरण में सोशल मीडिया पर की गई पोस्ट को लेकर बालाजी संघर्ष समिति संयोजक के खिलाफ दर्ज केस के विरोध में भाजपाइयों ने बुधवार को कलेक्ट्रेट के सामने प्रदर्शन किया। पार्टी के प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने संयोजक के खिलाफ मलारना डूंगर थाने में दर्ज किए गए केस को वापस लेने की मांग को लेकर कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन दिया तथा केस वापस नहीं लेने पर जन आंदोलन करने की चेतावनी दी है।कलेक्टर को दिए ज्ञापन में प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने बताया कि पीलवा नदी गांव के बसावट के समय सैकडों वर्ष पुराने बालाजी की मूर्ति को गत दिनों असामाजिक तत्वों ने खंडित कर दिया। मामले में पीलवा नदी बालाजी संघर्ष समिति ने सामूहिक निर्णयानुसार मलारना डूंगर थाने में एफआईआर दर्ज करवाई थी। पुलिस द्वारा कार्रवाई नहीं करने पर ग्रामीणों ने 15 अक्टूबर को एसडीएम को ज्ञापन भी दिया था। इसके बावजूद संबंधित अपराधियों को पुलिस ने अभी तक गिरफ्तार नहीं किया। वहीं मूर्ति खंडित मामले में धार्मिक भावनाएं आहत होने वाले वर्ग की आवाज को दबाने के लिए पीलवा नदी बालाजी संघर्ष समिति के संयोजक दीनदयाल मीणा के खिलाफ आईटी एक्ट में मुकदमा दर्ज कर लिया, जबकि सोशल मीडिया पर डाली गई पोस्ट में कोई अनुचित बात या आपत्तिजनक जैसी पोस्ट वाली कोई बात नहीं है। प्रदर्शन के दौरान भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष डॉ. भरत लाल मथुरिया, वीरेंद्र सिंह भाया, लाल चंद गौत्तम, पूर्व नगर परिषद अध्यक्ष कमलेश जैलिया, दीनदयाल मथुरिया, दिनेश मीणा, सुधीर शर्मा, हरिमोहन, देवेंद्र सिंह, पूर्व छात्र संघ अध्यक्ष दीपक मीणा, पुरुषोत्तम, मुकेश शर्मा, संतोष मथुरिया आदि मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें