दीपावली योजना:मैसी ट्रैक्टर की दीपावली योजना किसानों के लिए बनी वरदान

सवाई माधोपुर5 घंटे पहले
गंगापुर सिटी मैसी फर्ग्युसन ट्रैक्टर के सवाई माधोपुर व करौली जिले के वितरक गहलोत ट्रैक्टर्स प्रा.लि. गंगापुर सिटी एवं ट्रैक्टर निर्माता कंपनी टैफे की ओर से किसानों को दीपावली के उपलक्ष्य में दी जा रही स्कीम का किसानों में उत्साह देखने को मिल रहा है। किसानों ने धनतेरस की बुकिंग पूर्ण करा ली है। निदेशक सीएल सैनी ने बताया कि मैसी 1035 सुपर प्लस (टनर मॉडल) ट्रैक्टर की कीमत 5,25,925, मैसी 241 डीआई-पीडी ट्रैक्टर की कीमत 5,99,999 एवं मैसी 5118 ट्रैक्टर की कीमत 2,85,985 रखी गई है। इस स्कीम में किसानों को कम से कम 60,000 से 80,000 रुपए का फायदा हो रहा है। यह स्कीम केवल दीपावली तक रहेगी। इसके अलावा मैसी ट्रैक्टर का मैसी 5118 मॉडल 20 हॉर्स पावर श्रेणी का छोटा ट्रैक्टर है जो कि अंगूर व अमरूदों के बगीचे, बागवानी एवं लघु कृषकों के लिए फायदेमंद साबित हो रहा है। मैसी फग्र्युसन 5118 ट्रैक्टर में हैवी ड्यूटी तेल में डूबे हुए ब्रेक्स के साथ यह मैकेनिकल स्टीयरिंग के साथ आता है। मैसी फग्र्युसन 5118 में ईधन टैंक की क्षमता 28 लीटर है।कंपनी जनरल मैनेजर महेश सैनी ने बताया कि मंगलवार को कई किसानों को नए ट्रैक्टर की डिलीवरी दी गई। इससे किसानों के चेहरे खिल गए। मौके पर ही सभी स्थानों पर ट्रैक्टरों की लोन प्रक्रिया विभिन्न बैंकर्स की ओर से पूर्ण की गई। डिलीवरी उत्सव में गहलोत ट्रैक्टर्स प्रा. लिमिटेड करौली से रामगोपाल सैनी, रूपसिंह, विष्णु हिंडौन से मदनमोहन सैनी मौजूद थे।

