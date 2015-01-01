पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परिवर्तन समारोह का समापन:रत्नत्रय धारण करने से भव सागर पार : आर्यिका विजितमति माताजी

सवाई माधोपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • आर्यिका संघ का पिच्छिका परिवर्तन समारोह का समापन

सकल दिगंबर जैन समाज एवं चमत्कारजी प्रबन्ध समिति के संयुक्त तत्वावधान में आर्यिका ससंघ का पिच्छिका परिवर्तन समारोह धार्मिक आयोजन के साथ सम्पन्न हुआ। समारोह का शुभारंभ आदिस जैन (मुम्बई) द्वारा आचार्य ज्ञानसागरजी के चित्र अनावरण एवं विमल जैन (गाजियाबाद) द्वारा भगवान महावीर की तस्वीर के समक्ष किए गए दीप प्रज्ज्वलन के साथ हुआ। आदया जैन व आर्या जैन द्वारा मंगलाचरण की दी गई प्रस्तुति ने सभी को भाव विभोर कर दिया। समाज के प्रवक्ता प्रवीण जैन ने बताया कि भक्ति और आस्था के रंग से सराबोर जैन जगत की आस्था के केन्द्र अहिंसा सर्किल, आलनपुर स्थित दिगंबर जैन अतिशय क्षेत्र चमत्कारजी के सन्त भवन में आर्यिका विजितमति माताजी को चमत्कारजी प्रबन्ध समिति के सदस्य मोहनलाल कासलीवाल एवं अध्यक्ष चंद्रप्रकाश छाबड़ा ने आर्यिका अंतसमति माताजी को शास्त्र भेंट किया। वहीं प्रेमचंद कासलीवाल ने आर्यिका विजितमति माताजी को, लालचन्द पांड्या ने आर्यिका अंतसमति माताजी को एवं सुभाष अजमेरा ने ब्रह्मचारिणी आयुषी को वस्त्र भेंट किए। संयम धारण करने वाले श्रावक-श्राविका दिनेश गंगवाल, शीला श्रीमाल एवं शशी पांड्या ने आर्यिका अंतसमति माताजी को संयम के प्रतीक नवीन पिच्छिका संकल्पपूर्वक भेंट की गई, वही आर्यिका संघ से आशीर्वाद लेते हुए अनिता गंगवाल ने आर्यिका विजितमति की तथा नीरज-मोनिका कासलीवाल ने आर्यिका अंतसमति माताजी की पुरानी पिच्छिकाएं ग्रहण की। आचार्य ज्ञानसागरजी की शिष्या आर्यिका विजितमति माताजी ने कहा कि रत्नत्रय धारण कर व्यक्ति संसार सागर से पार हो सकता है। आर्यिका अंतसमति माताजी ने संयमित जीवन जीते हुए धर्म के मार्ग पर चलने की प्रेरणा देते हुए मंगल आशीर्वाद प्रदान किया। मंच का संचालन भारतवर्षीय दिगंबर जैन युवा परिषद के जिलाध्यक्ष हरसीलाल जैन श्रीमाल ने किया। समारोह में सकल दिगंबर जैन समाज के अध्यक्ष रमेश चन्द कासलीवाल, चमत्कारजी प्रबन्ध समिति के मंत्री नरेश बज, सदस्य नरेश कासलीवाल सहित समाज के प्रबुद्ध महिला-पुरूष मौजूद थे।

