ड्रग इंस्पेक्टर व पुलिस जाब्ते की मांग की:चिकित्सा प्रभारियों ने कार्रवाई में ड्रग इंस्पेक्टर व पुलिस जाब्ते की मांग की

सवाई माधोपुरएक घंटा पहले
बोंली उपखण्ड स्थित बीसीएमओ कार्य क्षेत्र के अंतर्गत कई झोलाछाप बिना लाइसेंस के धड़ल्ले से अपना क्लीनिक रहे हैं। आमजन के स्वास्थ्य के साथ हो रहे खिलवाड़ को लेकर भास्कर लगातार खबरें प्रकाशित कर रहा है। इसके बाद झोलाछापों में हड़कंप मचा हुआ है, लेकिन चिकित्सा विभाग के कुछ अधिकारियों की नींद अभी भी नही खुल रही है।हालांकि बीसीएमओ ने कार्य क्षेत्र के सभी प्रभारियों को आदेश दिए गए थे, लेकिन किसी भी प्रभारी ने आदेश नही माने। वही अब दो दिन से कुछ प्रभारियों ने सख्ती बरती लेकिन झोलाछाप अपने क्लीनिक बन्द करके गायब हो गये, लेकिन अब प्रभारियों ने कार्रवाई में ड्रग इंस्पेक्टर ओर पुलिस जाब्ते की भी मांग की है ताकि कार्रवाई हो सके। झोलाछाप कार्रवाई के डर से क्लीनिक पूरे दिनभर नही खोलते है,जिससे अब अस्पतालों में मरीज और ओपीडी बढ़ रही है।एक मात्रक कार्रवाई वो भी तहसीलदार ने की झोलाछाप नीम हकीमों पर कार्रवाई को लेकर अभियान के बाद बीसीएमओ कपिल देव मीना तो सक्रिय हुए लेकिन बीसीएमओ द्वारा 28 अक्टूबर को झोलाछाप पर कार्रवाई के लिए लगभग 10 सीएचसी ओर पीएचसी प्रभारियों को सख्त आदेश जारी कर कार्रवाई करने को बोला था, लेकिन बेफ्रिक और लापरवाह चिकित्सा प्रभारियों ने एक भी कार्रवाई नहीं करके विभाग पर फिर कई सवाल खड़े कर दिए। लगातार दो दिन से में अपने स्टाफ के साथ झोलाछापों के क्लीनिक पर जा रहा हूं लेकिन क्लीनिक बन्द कर गायब है कार्रवाई जारी रहेगी।-डॉ सुरेश लाम्बा, प्रभारी मित्रपुरा सीएचसी क्षेत्र में कार्रवाई तो कर सकते है लेकिन साथ मे ड्रग इंस्पेक्टर ओर पुलिस जाब्ता भी साथ मे हो तो जल्दी कार्रवाई करेंगे।-डॉ रामफूल मीना, पीएचसी प्रभारी भाड़ौती आदेश के बाद कार्रवाई की जा रही है लेकिन झोलाछापों को कार्रवाई की भनक लग जाती है इसलिए भाग जाते है कार्रवाई जारी रखेंगे।-डॉ आरिफा बानो, खिरनी पीएचसी प्रभारी कार्यवाही में बीसीएमओ ओर पूरी टीम हो तो कार्रवाई कर सके अकेले कार्रवाई संभव नही। -डॉ अरविंद मीना, बौंली सीएचसी प्रभारी

