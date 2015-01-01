पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

व्यापारियों-जनप्रतिनिधियों की बैठक:चौथ का बरवाड़ा में संक्रमण रोकने के लिए व्यापारियों-जनप्रतिनिधियों की बैठक

सवाई माधोपुर13 मिनट पहले
चौथ का बरवाड़ा उपखंड क्षेत्र में लगातार बढ़ रहे कोविड-19 संक्रमण के मामले को देखते हुए सोमवार को एसडीएम कार्यालय में जनप्रतिनिधियों तथा व्यापार मंडल के साथ अन्य लोगों की बैठक का आयोजन किया गया। इस अवसर पर कोविड-19 जागरूकता अभियान की जानकारी दी गई तथा संक्रमण को रोकने के लिए सभी की सहमति से सुबह 8बजे से शाम 6बजे तक बाजार खोलने का तथा मंगलवार को साप्ताहिक अवकाश रखने का प्रस्ताव तैयार कर अनुमति के लिए जिला कलेक्टर को भेजने का निर्णय लिया गया।बैठक में एसडीएम वर्षा मीणा ने बताया कि कोरोना संक्रमण को रोकने के लिए मां से सबसे जरूरी है । पिछले कुछ दिनों में बढ़ती गई ढिलाई के कारण कोरोना संक्रमण फिर से फैलने लगा है। ऐसे में सरकार द्वारा शादी समारोह तथा अन्य नई गाइडलाइन तैयार की गई है। सरकार यह नहीं चाहती है कि फिर से लॉकडाउन स्थिति पैदा हो, लेकिन लोगों ने नियमों का पालन नहीं किया तो फिर से ऐसी स्थिति का सामना करना पड़ सकता है। इस अवसर पर ग्राम पंचायत जनप्रतिनिधियों, व्यापार मंडल, व्यापारियों आदि से आगे की कार्रवाई का प्रस्ताव तैयार करवाया गया। इसमें सुबह 8:00 बजे से शाम 6:00 बजे तक बाजार खोलने तथा मंगलवार का साप्ताहिक अवकाश रखने का प्रस्ताव कलेक्टर को भेजने का निर्णय लिया गया। एसडीएम ने बताया कि शादी समारोह में सरकार की गाइडलाइन का पालन करना जरूरी है।

