पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

नाबालिग से छेड़छाड़:नाबालिग से छेड़छाड़ करने वाले को न्यायिक अभिरक्षा में भेजा

सवाई माधोपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

विशेष न्यायालय पॉक्सो ने नाबालिग पीड़िता से छेड़छाड़ के आरोपी विशाल मीणा पुत्र श्रीचंद मीणा निवासी खेड़ली का जमानत प्रार्थना पत्र खारिज कर न्यायिक अभिरक्षा में भेजा है। विशिष्ट लोक अभियोजक अनिल कुमार जैन ने बताया कि नाबालिग पीड़िता के ने पुलिस अधीक्षक को परिवाद दिया था कि उसकी 16 वर्षीय भतीजी 12वीं की छात्रा है। वह मीणा कॉलोनी में कोचिंग के जाती थी। गत तीन माह से अभिषेक मीना व विशाल मीना नाबालिग का बाइक से पीछा करते और छेड़छाड़ व अश्लील हरकत कर कई बार बाइक पर जबरन बिठाने का प्रयास किया।नाबालिग ने पढ़ाई बंद होने के डर से परिजनों को यह बात नहीं बताई व छिपते हुए अलग-अलग रास्तों से कोचिंग जाने लगी, लेकिन वापस आते समय उसे आरोपी परेशान करने लगे। इससे परेशान होकर नाबालिग ने अपने भाइयों को बताया। नाबालिग के भाइयों ने 31 अगस्त 2018 को बाइल से मैसेज कर आरोपियों एक नर्सिंग होम के पास बुलाया, लेकिन आरोपियों को आभास होने पर नहीं आए। इसके बाद 15-20 दिन तक आरोपियों ने नाबालिग से कोई छेड़छाड़ नहीं की। इसके बाद दोनों आरोपियों के साथ चार-पांच बाइकों पर आरोपी आने लगे तथा नाबालिग की स्कूटी को चारों तरफ से रोक कर गाली गलोच करते तथा उठाकर ले जाने के बाद दुष्कर्म करने की धमकी देते। नाबालिग ने परेशान होकर कोचिंग जाना बंद कर दिया। नाबालिग की मां ने उसके भाइयों को बुलाकर आरोपियों को समझाने के लिए कहा। इस पर 8 अक्टूबर 2019 को प्रात: 9-10 बजे नाबालिग व उसके भाइयों ने आरोपियों को समझाने का प्रयास किया तो आरोपियों व उसके साथियों ने बालमंदिर कॉलोनी में मारपीट की। आरोपी 15-20 लोगों के साथ बाइक से नाबालिग के घर के दिनभर चक्कर लगाते हैं। नाबालिग के भाइयों के मोबाइल पर फोन कर जान से मारने तथा नाबालिग को उठाकर ले जाने की धमकी देते हैं। ऐसे में नाबालिग व उसका परिवार जान बचाने के लिए छुपते फिर रहे हैं। पुलिस अधीक्षक के निर्देश पर महिला थाना पुलिस ने आरोपियों के खिलाफ धारा 354, 354क, 384 आईपीसी में मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू की। पुलिस ने मामले में विशाल मीना को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। आरोपी के अधिवक्ता ने जमानत प्रार्थना पत्र विशेष न्यायालय पॉक्सो में पेश किया। न्यायालय ने जमानत आवेदन खारिज करते हुए आरोपी को न्यायिक अभिरक्षा में भेज दिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें