पोषण दिवस मनाया:मातृ-शिशु स्वास्थ्य एवं पोषण दिवस मनाया

सवाई माधोपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिले में गुरूवार को मातृ-शिशु स्वास्थ्य एवं पोषण दिवस मनाया गया। इस दौरान टीकाकरण सत्रों का आयोजन कर जिले में बड़ी संख्या में महिलाओं एवं बच्चों का टीकाकरण किया गया। टीकाकरण सत्रों में एएनएम, एलएचवी, आशा सहयोगिनी और नर्सिंग स्टाफ ने सेवाएं दी। मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी डॉ. तेजराम मीना ने बताया कि प्राथमिक चिकित्सा केंद्रों, शहरी प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों, आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों और सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों में गुरुवार को एमसीएचएन-डे पर टीकाकरण सत्रों का आयोजन कर गर्भवती महिलाओं और बच्चों को टीके लगाए गए। साथ ही टीकाकरण सत्रों की जिला एवं ब्लॉक स्तर से प्रभावी मॉनिटरिंग की गई। जिला प्रजनन एवं शिशु स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी डॉ. कमलेश मीना, जिला कार्यक्रम प्रबंधक सुधींद्र शर्मा, जिला आशा समन्वयक विमलेश शर्मा, आरआई मॉनिटर हर्षवर्धन सिंह सहित जिला व खंड स्तरीय अधिकारियों, चिकित्सा अधिकारियों द्वारा निरीक्षण कर ओडीके एप पर इंद्राज भी किया गया। साथ ही व्यवस्थाएं जांची गई व अधिकारियों द्वारा रिकॉर्ड संधारण की जांच भी की गई। सीएमएचओ ने बताया कि टीकाकरण सत्रों में जिन स्थानों पर कमियां पाई गई, उनमें सुधार के निर्देश दिए गए। सभी वैक्सीनेटर्स को प्लान के अनुसार समय पर सम्पूर्ण टीकाकरण करने के लिए पाबंद किया गया। आंगनबाड़ी केन्द्र पर साफ-सफाई एवं कोरोना महामारी को देखते हुए सोशल डिस्टेन्सिंग का पालन करने एवं पूरक पोषाहार एवं स्वास्थ्य सम्बन्धी जानकारियां दी गई। आशाओं द्वारा की जाने वाली एचबीएनसी विजिट, ड्यू लिस्ट एवं परिवार कल्याण कार्यक्रमों के रजिस्टरों की जांच कर रिकॉर्ड संधारण करने के निर्देश दिए गए। टीकाकरण सत्रों के दौरान गर्भवती महिलाओं को गर्भावस्था, टीकाकरण, पोषण, संतुलित आहार, बच्चों का वजन लिया गया। समय पर एएनसी चेकअप करवाने सम्बन्धी जानकारी दी गई।

