निषेधाज्ञा के बावजूद किरोड़ी मीणा एडीजे कोर्ट से बरी:निषेधाज्ञा के बावजूद सभा करने के मामले में सांसद किरोड़ी मीणा एडीजे कोर्ट से बरी

सवाई माधोपुर10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पीलौदा में सभा करने पर अधीनस्थ कोर्ट ने सुनाई थी 6 माह की सजा

गंगापुर सिटी पीलौदा गांव में पांचना बांध के पानी को लेकर की गई सभा को लेकर राज्यसभा सांसद डॉ. किरोड़ीलाल मीणा सहित अन्य तीन जनों को अतिरिक्त जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश रेखा चौधरी ने बरी कर दिया। किरोड़ी सहित अन्य लोगों को अधीनस्थ न्यायालय ने दोषी मानते हुए 6 महीने के कारावास एवं एक लाख रुपए के जुर्माने की सजा सुनाई थी। इसके खिलाफ किरोड़ी ने अतिरिक्त जिला सत्र न्यायालय में अपील की थी। अपील को स्वीकार करते हुए न्यायाधीश ने किरोड़ी व उनके साथ 3 अन्य जनों को मंगलवार को बरी कर दिया।प्रकरण के अनुसार वर्ष 2010 में किरोड़ी ने जिले में लगी धारा 144 के बावजूद पीलौदा गांव के पास पांचना के पानी के संबंध में सभा की थी। तत्कालीन तहसीलदार भरतलाल मीणा ने इस मामले में एफआईआर दर्ज कराई थी कि धारा 144 के बावजूद सभा कर किरोड़ी ने धारा 144 का उल्लंघन किया है। इसके बाद किरोड़ी अपने समर्थकों के साथ गेट 188 पर पहुंच गए और गेटमैन को गेट बंद नहीं करने दिया, इससे रेल यातायात 2 घंटे अवरुद्ध रहा। अधीनस्थ न्यायालय ने धारा 188 का जुर्म प्रमाणित मानते हुए आरोपियों को 6 माह का कारावास और एक लाख रुपए के जुर्माने की सजा सुनाई थी। इस फैसले के खिलाफ डॉ. मीणा ने एडीजे कोर्ट में अपील की जिसमें 28 अक्टूबर को बहस पूरी हो गई। किरोड़ी की ओर से अधिवक्ता सुधीर कुमार जैन और राजेन्द्र शर्मा आरओ पेश हुए थे, जबकि सरकार की ओर से पैरवी अपर लोक अभियोजक मोहसिन खान ने की। 28 अक्टूबर को बहस के बाद मंगलवार को फैसला सुनाते हुए डॉ. किरोड़ी को बरी कर दिया। डॉ. किरोड़ीलाल मीणा ने न्यायालय के फैसले का स्वागत करते हुए कहा कि लोकतंत्र में न्यायालय ही सर्वोपरी है और वे न्यायालय के फैसले का सम्मान व स्वागत करते है।

