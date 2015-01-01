पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चर्चा:नगरपरिषद चुनाव : भाजपा प्रभारियों ने रणनीति पर कार्यकर्ताओं से की चर्चा

सवाई माधोपुर3 घंटे पहले
भाजपा के प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष व भरतपुर संभाग प्रभारी मुकेश दाधीच और जिला संगठन प्रभारी नारायण मीणा ने आगामी नगरपरिषद चुनावों को लेकर भाजपा के जिला कार्यालय पर जिला भाजपा संगठन की बैठक ली।बैठक की अध्यक्षता भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष डॉ. भरत लाल मथुरिया ने की तथा मंच संचालन भाजपा जिला उपाध्यक्ष व नगर परिषद चुनाव संयोजक हरिओम गर्ग ने किया। भाजपा के जिला मीडिया प्रभारी दीनदयाल मथुरिया ने बताया कि बैठक में जिला संगठन प्रभारी नारायण मीणा ने कहा कि सवाई माधोपुर नगर परिषद के नए वार्ड परिसीमन में षड़यंत्र के तहत कांग्रेस समर्थित वार्डों को 400 वोटों से भी कम मतदाताओं का व भाजपा समर्थित क्षेत्र के वार्डों को 2000 से 2600 तक मतदाताओं का बनाया गाय है। इसके बाद भी भाजपा का ही बोर्ड बनना तय है। भाजपा संभाग प्रभारी मुकेश दाधीच ने सभी पदाधिकारियों से मोदी सरकार की गरीब कल्याण योजनाओं को जन-जन तक पहुंचाने की बात कही। भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष डॉ. मथुरिया ने भाजपा बोर्ड द्वारा कई करोड़ के स्वीकृत विकास कार्यों के कार्यादेश जारी नहीं होने को दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण बताया। इसके साथ ही अन्य वक्ताओं ने भी अपने-अपने विचार व्यक्त किए। इस अवसर पर बैठक में भाजपा जिला उपाध्यक्ष कमल सिंह मीणा, भवानी सिंह मीणा, गीता सैनी, जिला महामंत्री आचार्य लोकेंद्र शर्मा, पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष सुरेश जैन, जिला मंत्री हरिप्रसाद गुप्ता, रजत भारद्वाज, महिला मोर्चा प्रदेश प्रतिनिधि संतोष मथुरिया, शहर मंडल अध्यक्ष श्रीचरण महावर, बजरिया मंडल अध्यक्ष अनिल शर्मा, शहर मंडल प्रभारी जम्मू कुमार जैन, बजरिया मंडल प्रभारी जमना लाल वैष्णव, आईटी संभाग संयोजक ओम सुआलका सहित अनेक जिला पदाधिकारी शामिल रहे।रामावतार मीणा सवाई माधोपुर व अशोक राजा गंगापुरसिटी के प्रभारीसवाई माधोपुर | भाजपा के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष डॉ. सतीश पूनिया के निर्देशानुसार अनुसूचित जनजाति मोर्चा के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष जितेंद्र मीणा द्वारा नगर निकाय चुनाव-2020 में नगरपालिका/नगरपरिषद के चुनाव प्रभारियों की घोषणा की गई है। उन्होंने नगरपरिषद सवाई माधोपुर के लिए रामावतार मीणा और नगरपरिषद गंगापुरसिटी के लिए अशोक राजा को प्रभारी के रूप में लगाया है।

