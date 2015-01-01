पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगरपरिषद वार्ड पार्षद चुनाव:नगरपरिषद चुनाव: दूसरे दिन सवाई में 5 व गंगापुर में 12 नामांकन पत्र दाखिल

सवाई माधोपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • दोनों नगरपरिषदों में 60-60 वार्ड हैं। वार्ड पार्षद के लिए मतदान 11 दिसम्बर को ईवीएम से सुबह 8 बजे से शाम 5 बजे तक होगा

नगरपरिषद वार्ड पार्षद चुनाव के लिए नामांकन दाखिल करने के दूसरे दिन मंगलवार को सवाई माधोपुर में 5 और गंगापुर सिटी में 12 नामांकन-पत्र जमा किए गए। इससे पहले पहले दिन सोमवार को सवाईमाधोपुर में 2 और गंगापुर सिटी में 3 नामांकन पत्र जमा हुए थे। मंगलवार को सवाई माधोपुर के वार्ड नम्बर 23 से 2 तथा वार्ड नम्बर 1, 27 और 60 से 1-1 नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किए गए।

नगर परिषद गंगापुर सिटी के वार्ड नम्बर 23 से 5, वार्ड नम्बर 21 से 2 तथा वार्ड नम्बर 4, 17, 26, 27 और 60 से 1-1 नामांकन पत्र जमा हुए। 27 नवम्बर नामांकन दाखिल करने की अन्तिम तिथि है। इस निर्धारित अवधि के दौरान प्रत्येक कार्य दिवस पर सुबह साढे 10 बजे से अपरान्ह 3 बजे तक नामांकन पत्र जमा किए जाएंगे। कोरोना को देखते हुए नामांकन पत्र जमा करवाने की विशेष व्यवस्था की गई है। इसके तहत दोनों नगरपरिषद क्षेत्रों में वार्ड नम्बर 1 से 30 तक के नामांकन पत्र उपखण्ड अधिकारी (रिटर्निंग अधिकारी) कार्यालय तथा 31 से 60 तक के नामांकन पत्र तहसीलदार (सहायक रिटर्निंग अधिकारी) कार्यालय में जमा किए जा रहे हैं।

11 दिसंबर को सुबह 8 से शाम 5 तक होगा मतदान
उल्लेखनीय है कि जिले की दोनों नगरपरिषदों में 60-60 वार्ड हैं। वार्ड पार्षद के लिए मतदान 11 दिसम्बर को ईवीएम से सुबह 8 बजे से शाम 5 बजे तक होगा। 1 दिसम्बर को सुबह साढे 10 बजे से नामांकन पत्रों की संवीक्षा होगी। 3 दिसम्बर को अपरान्ह 3 बजे तक नामांकन पत्र वापस लिए जा सकेंगे। 4 दिसम्बर को अभ्यर्थियों को चुनाव चिन्ह आवंटन होगा। 11 दिसम्बर को होने वाले मतदान की गणना 13 दिसम्बर को प्रातः 9 बजे से होगी। नगरपरिषद वार्ड पार्षद चुनाव के लिए अधिकतम खर्च सीमा डेढ़ लाख रुपए निर्धारित की गई है। इसी तरह सभापति पद के लिए 14 दिसम्बर को लोक सूचना जारी होगी। 14 और 15 दिसम्बर को सुबह साढे 10 बजे से अपरान्ह 3 बजे तक नामांकन पत्र प्रस्तुत किए जा सकेंगे। इनकी संवीक्षा 16 दिसम्बर को सुबह साढे 10 बजे से होगी। 17 दिसम्बर को अपरान्ह 3 बजे तक नामांकन पत्र वापस लिए जा सकेंगे। 17 दिसम्बर को ही चुनाव चिंहों का आवंटन होगा। सभापति के लिए मतदान 20 दिसम्बर को प्रातः 10 बजे से अपरान्ह 2 बजे तक होगा।

इसके तत्काल बाद मतगणना शुरू हो जाएगी। उप सभापति का चुनाव 21 दिसम्बर को होगा। इसी दिन सुबह 10 बजे बैठक शुरू होगी, 11 बजे तक नामांकन पत्र जमा होंगे, साढे 11 बजे से इनकी संवीक्षा शुरू होगी तथा अपरान्ह 2 बजे तक नामांकन पत्र वापस लिए जा सकेंगे। मतदान का समय अपरान्ह 2.30 बजे से शाम 5 बजे तक रखा गया है। मतदान समाप्ति के तत्काल बाद मतगणना शुरू हो जाएगी।

