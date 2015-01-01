पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मुआवजे की मांग:ओलावृष्टि से सरसों व चने की फसल चौपट, मुआवजे के लिए एसडीएम से मिले किसान

सवाई माधोपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • पाराडेरा, सवाई गंज, गुणशीला, विजयपुरा, नयागांव में ज्यादा नुकसान

चौथ का बरवाड़ा उपखंड क्षेत्र में विशेषकर पाराडेरा पंचायत में ओलावृष्टि से फसलें बर्बाद हो गई है। पीड़ित किसानों ने मंगलवार को एसडीएम को ज्ञापन देकर नुकसान का आकलन करवाने तथा मुआवजे की प्रक्रिया शुरू करने की मांग की। पंचायत क्षेत्र के सवाई गंज, गुणशीला, विजयपुरा, नयागांव आदि गांव की किसानों ने ज्ञापन देकर मुआवजे की मांग की है।ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि क्षेत्र में जमकर ओलावृष्टि के कारण खेतों में फसल पूरी तरह से बर्बाद हो गई है। सरसों तथा चने की फसल को सबसे अधिक नुकसान हुआ है। कोविड-19 संक्रमण के दौर में किसान पहले से ही परेशान हंै। अब ओलावृष्टि से किसानों को बड़ी मात्रा में नुकसान पहुंचा है। यदि प्रशासन द्वारा समय रहते नुकसान का आकलन कर मुआवजे की प्रक्रिया शुरू नहीं की गई तो किसानों के सामने आर्थिक संकट खड़ा हो जाएगा। इसके साथ ही बगीचों को भी नुकसान हुआ है। इस मामले में एसडीएम वर्षा मीणा ने किसानों को बताया कि ओलावृष्टि के तुरंत बाद प्रभावित इलाकों का सर्वे करवाया जा रहा है। नुकसान का आकलन करवा कर जो भी मदद होगी वह की जाएगी।

