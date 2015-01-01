पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चंबल घड़ियाल सेंचुरी में जलीय जीवों पर संकट:राष्ट्रीय अभयारण्य का दर्जा, फिर भी चंबल नदी में मत्स्याखेट, सुबह-शाम लगा रहता है मछुआरों का जमघट, कार्रवाई नहीं

सवाई माधोपुर14 मिनट पहले
दुर्लभ प्रजाति के मगरमच्छ सहित अन्य जलीय जीवों के संरक्षण व संवर्धन को लेकर सरकार द्वारा वर्ष 1979 में चंबल को राष्ट्रीय चंबल घड़ियाल वन्यजीव अभयारण्य का दर्जा दिया गया है। इसके बावजूद आज तक चंबल घड़ियाल सेंचुरी में अवैध मत्स्याखेट पर कोई रोक नहीं लग पाई है। तीन राज्यों की करीब 425 किमी सीमा में फैले इस अभयारण्य में सरेआम मछुआरे बेखौफ होकर मत्स्य आखेट करते हैं। इसके चलते घड़ियाल के लिए सुरक्षित मानी जाने वाली चंबल नदी में घड़ियाल सहित अन्य जलीय जीवों पर संकट के बादल नजर आ रहे हैं। अवैध आखेट से मछलियों की कई प्रजातियां विलुप्त होने के कगार पर है। जिन विभाग के अधिकारियों पर चंबल घड़ियाल अभयारण्य की सुरक्षा की जिम्मेदारी है, वे चंबल घड़ियाल में चल रही अवैध गतिविधियों पर रोक लगाने में नाकाम साबित हो रहे हैं।

मछुआरे रोजाना लहसोड़ा चौकी के सामने से गुजरते, पुलिस टोकती नहीं : छाण व जैतपुर से जाने वाले मछुआरे रोजाना लहसोड़ा चौकी के सामने होकर गुजरते है, लेकिन पुलिसकर्मी मछुआरों को टोकते तक नहीं है। इस संबंध में जब भी किसी व्यक्ति द्वारा उच्च अधिकारियों को शिकायत की जाती है या अधिकारियों द्वारा रेड डाली जाती है, तो कार्रवाई से पूर्व ही मत्स्य आखेट गिरोह के सदस्य को फोन पर इसकी सूचना मिल जाती है, जिससे मछुआरे गुप्त रास्तों से बचकर निकल जाते हैं।

चंबल की मछली की ज्यादा मांगमछली व्यवसाय से जुड़े लोगों ने बताया कि जिले में सूरवाल, मानसरोवर सहित अन्य बांधों से भी मछली आती हैं, लेकिन सबसे ज्यादा मांग चंबल की मछली की रहती है। इसको देखते हुए मछली की कीमत भी ज्यादा मिलती है, वहीं बांध से आने वाली मछली कम कीमत पर मिलती है।उजड़ रहा पक्षियों का प्रजनन क्षेत्रचंबल नदी क्षेत्र में करीब सवा तीन सौ प्रवासी प्रजातियों के पक्षी बसेरा करते है। इनमें स्कीमर, सुर्ख शील्ड्स, बार-हेडेड गीज, इंडियन कॉर्नर, ब्लैक-बेल्ड टर्न, ब्लैक-नेक स्टोर्क, रेड-क्रेस्टेड पोर्च, कॉमन क्रेन, फेरुगिनस डक, सॉर्स क्रेन, बार-हेडेड हंस, उत्तरी पिंटेल और आम चैती, इंडियन स्किमर्स, ग्रेट स्टोन-कर्लेव और लापविंग की बड़ी नेस्टेड के अलावा यह भारतीय स्कीमर का प्रजनन स्थल है।

