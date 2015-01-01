पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धर्म और आवश्यकता के अनुरूप:नई शिक्षा नीति भारत दर्शन, संस्कृति, धर्म और आवश्यकता के अनुरूप

सवाई माधोपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

गंगापुरसिटी स्थित गुलकंदी देवी उच्च माध्यमिक आदर्श विद्या मंदिर में नई शिक्षा नीति-2020 को लेकर संगोष्ठी का आयोजन किया गया। कार्यक्रम का शुभारंभ वंदे मातरम से किया गया। विद्या मंदिर के प्रधानाचार्य जयसिंह लोधा ने मंचासीन अतिथियों का परिचय करवाया। संगोष्ठी में भारतीय शिक्षा समिति गंगापुरसिटी सवाई माधोपुर के मंत्री कानसिंह राजावत ने नई शिक्षा नीति के महत्व पर प्रकाश डाला। संगोष्ठी के मुख्य वक्ता विद्या भारती राजस्थान क्षेत्र के संगठन मंत्री एवं वरिष्ठ प्रचारक शिवप्रसाद ने कहा कि विद्या भारती जिस शिक्षा पर पूर्व से ही प्रतिबद्ध थी, उसी शिक्षा पद्धति को वर्तमान सरकार के प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने यथावत लागू कर उस पर 29 जुलाई 2020 को मुहर लगा दी। राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा नीति जन-जन की शिक्षा नीति है। अत: इसे जन-जन तक पहुंचाना विद्या भारती अपना दायित्व मानती है। इस प्रकार की संगोष्ठियों के माध्यम से विद्या भारती इसको जन-जन तक पहुंचाने का प्रयास कर रही है। नई शिक्षा नीति जिजीविषा अर्थात जानने की जिज्ञासा वाली है। हमारी राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा नीति 2020 में भारत में शिक्षा के साथ भारत के दर्शन भी होंगे। यह शिक्षा नीति भारत के दर्शन, संस्कृति, धर्म और आवश्यकता के अनुरूप है, जो बौद्धिक परिवर्तन का आधार बनेगी। इसके द्वारा सामाजिक और न्याय की समानता होगी तथा राष्ट्र का सर्वांगिण विकास होगा। नई शिक्षा नीति शिक्षार्थी केंद्रित जिज्ञासा, खोज, अनुभव और संवाद के आधार पर संचालित है। कार्यक्रम अध्यक्ष हर्षवर्धन शर्मा एडवोकेट ने कहा कि मैकाले द्वारा भारत में थोपी गई शिक्षा नीति ने हमारी राष्ट्रीय एवं सांस्कृतिक चेतना को कुंठित किया है। राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा नीति-2020 लोगों की भावनाओं के आधार पर तैयार की गई है, जिसमें समय-समय पर सरकार को सुझाव भी दिए जा सकेंगे। विद्या मंदिर के व्यवस्थापक गोविंद लाल गुप्ता ने उपस्थित सभी अतिथियों का आभार प्रकट किया। कार्यक्रम में गंगापुरसिटी के गणमान्य प्रबुद्धजन व शिक्षाविद महेंद्र कुमार शर्मा, देवेंद्र पाठक, हेमंत शर्मा, घनश्याम शर्मा, जगदीश शर्मा (जिला सचिव), स्थानीय समिति के पदाधिकारी हरिचरण गुप्ता, अनिल, विशंभर दयाल पांडेय, कविता, निर्मल, मोहनलाल शर्मा, पवन कुमार शर्मा, पूरणमल योगी, जगदीश प्रसाद सैनी, राजीव लोचन शर्मा आदि उपस्थित रहे।रोड पर पानी भरा रहनेसे परेशानीसवाई माधोपुर| सर्किट हाउस रोड स्थित नमोकार नगर में पिछले तीन माह से नल की पाइपलाइन क्षतिग्रस्त होने से रोड पर पानी भरा रहता है। ऐसे मे वाहन चालकों एवं राहगीरों को आवागमन में परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है। साथ ही जलभराव से मच्छरों के पनपने से बीमारियों का भी डर बना रहता है। अरूण गुप्ता, हेमराज मीणा आदि ने बताया कि इस संबंध में विभागीय अधिकारियों को करवाया जा चुका है।

