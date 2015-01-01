पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का असर:शादी में 100 से अधिक व्यक्ति न हो

सवाई माधोपुर15 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सावों के सीजन में कोरोना से पूरी सावधानी बरतें, कलेक्टर ने दी जानकारी

किसान हो या मजदूर या अधिकारी, कोरोना वायरस सबके स्वास्थ्य के लिए घातक है, मास्क और 2 गज दूरी का पालन ही इससे बचाव है। कलेक्टर नन्नूमल पहाड़िया ने मोरेल बांध जल वितरण समिति की बैठक में आए दौसा और सवाईमाधोपुर के किसानों को कोरोना जागरूकता जन आन्दोलन को पूर्ण जन भागीदारी से संचालित करने की अपील के दौरान यह बात कही।उन्होंने कहा कि गांवों में भीड़ कम है, ओपन स्पेस ज्यादा है, अतः कोरोना संक्रमण के मामले शहरों के मुकाबले कम आए हैं, लेकिन कुछ लोग अफवाह फैला रहे हैं कि कोरोना गांव के लोगों को नहीं होता क्योंकि ग्रामीणों का खान-पान, जीवन शैली अलग है। कोरोना वायरस अभी बहुत खतरनाक है, अफवाहों से बचें, यह किसी भी आयु वर्ग के व्यक्ति के लिए खतरनाक है, चाहे वह शहरी हो या ग्रामीण। कलेक्टर ने बताया कि सावों का सीजन शुरू होने वाला है, 2 गज दूरी और मास्क की अनिवार्यता का पालन करें। शादी में 100 से ज्यादा व्यक्ति उपस्थित न हों। ऐसा न हो कि 100 व्यक्तियों को एक साथ खाना खिला दिया और फिर कई पारियों में 100-100 लोगों को खाना खिला दें। ये नियम आमजन को कोरोना से बचाने के लिए लाए हैं। किसी भी हालत में शादी समारोह में 100 से अधिक व्यक्ति न बुलाएं। ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में शहरी क्षेत्रों के बजाय स्वास्थ्य सुविधाएं कम हैं और कोरोना की कोई दवा भी अभी नहीं बनी है। लापरवाही से कोरोना संक्रमण बढ़ा तो बड़ी मुसीबत आ सकती है।गमछा खतरनाक है बैठक में कुछ किसानों ने फेस मास्क की जगह रूमाल या गमछे लगा रखे थे। इस पर कलेक्टर ने बैठक में उपस्थिति सभी किसानों को निशुल्क मास्क दिलवाए। उन्होंने कहा कि गमछा दोनों साइड से एक जैसा दिखता है। कुछ समय गमछा लगाने के बाद पानी पीने या भोजन करने के लिए गमछा हटाया और इसके बाद फिर लगाया तो गमछे का वो साइड नाक और मुंह की ओर आ सकता है, जिसमें कोरोना ही नहीं हजारों अन्य प्रकार के वायरस हो।

