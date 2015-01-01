पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जिला निष्पादक समिति की बैठक:लापरवाह अधिकारियों को नोटिस दिया जाए : कलेक्टर

सवाई माधोपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शिक्षा विभाग की जिला निष्पादक समिति की बैठक

शिक्षा विभाग की जिला निष्पादक समिति की बैठक गुरुवार को कलेक्ट्रेट सभागार में कलेक्टर नन्नूमल पहाड़िया की अध्यक्षता में आयोजित हुई। इस दौरान कलेक्टर ने सम्बन्धित अधिकारियों से कहा कि दिए गए लक्ष्यों की प्राप्ति शत प्रतिशत की जाए। साथ ही कार्य में लापरवाही एवं न्यून प्रगति वाले सीबीईओ एवं अन्य अधिकारियों को नोटिस दिए जाए। कलेक्टर ने कहा कि विद्यालयों में चल रहे निर्माण कार्यों की गुणवत्ता के साथ किसी भी स्तर पर समझौता बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा। कोविड19 के मध्यनजर विद्यालयों का पुनः संचालन के सम्बन्ध में जिला, ब्लॉक एवं पीईईओ स्तर पर हुई समितियों की बैठक के निर्णय तथा शिक्षा अधिकारियों के सुझाव भी कलेक्टर ने सुने।बैठक में कलेक्टर ने निर्देश दिए कि विद्यार्थियों के लिए आने वाले पोषाहार का गेहूं एवं चावल पूरा तोलकर लें तथा विद्यार्थियों को नियम के अनुसार पूरा तोलकर दें। इस कार्य में किसी प्रकार की लापरवाही एवं कोताही नहीं करें। प्रत्येक विद्यालय में पोषाहार तोलने के लिए वेट मशीन रखवाना सुनिश्चित करें। सीबीईओ द्वारा इसकी सतत मॉनिटरिंग की जाए। कलेक्टर ने बैठक में नि:शुल्क पाठ्यपुस्तक एवं वर्कबुक वितरण के कार्य में लापरवाही बरतने वाले अधिकारियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने के निर्देश दिए। ऑनलाइन शिक्षक प्रशिक्षण की प्रगति की समीक्षा करते हुए कलेक्टर ने ऑनलाइन प्रशिक्षण के कार्य में लापरवाही बरतने वाले शिक्षकों के खिलाफ नोटिस एवं चार्जसीट देने के निर्देश दिए।बैठक में जिले में नाबार्ड के माध्यम में फेज प्रथम, द्वितीय एवं अन्य योजनाओं के माध्यम से स्वीकृत निर्माण के कार्य अतिरिक्त कक्षा कक्ष व अन्य निर्माण कार्य, एबीएल कक्ष आदि के निर्माण की प्रगति समीक्षा करते हुए कलेक्टर ने इन निर्माण कार्यों में गुणवत्ता का पूर्ण ध्यान रखने तथा लगातार सैंपलिंग करवाने के निर्देश दिए। वहीं निर्माण कार्यों में देरी नहीं हो इसके लिए नियमित मॉनिटरिंग करने के निर्देश भी दिए।बैठक में कलेक्टर ने कहा कि विद्यालयों में बालकों के लिए आने वाले मिड डे मील का समय पर उठाव एवं वितरण किया जाए। जिन विद्यालयों में पोषाहार नहीं पहुंचा है, वहां पहुंचाया जाए। विद्यालयों में पोषाहार का खाद्यान्न तोलकर पूरा लिया जाए। विद्यालयों में पड़ी अनुपयोगी एवं कंडम सामग्री की नीलामी करवाने की प्रक्रिया पूरी करते हुए समय पर कार्रवाई के निर्देश दिए। कलेक्टर ने विद्यालयों की एसएमसी/एसडीएमसी पंजीयन के कार्य को गंभीरता से लेते हुए शत प्रतिशत विद्यालयों की एसएमसी/एसडीएमसी का पंजीयन पन्द्रह दिन में करवाने के निर्देश दिए।कलेक्टर पहाड़िया ने बैठक में जिले के शिक्षा अधिकारियों से कहा कि विद्यालयों में किचन गार्डन विकसित किए जाएं। इसके लिए प्रति विद्यालय राशि भी जारी की जा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें