पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दिशा-निर्देश:अनियमितता मिलने पर संस्था प्रधान को नोटिस, एडीईओ ने कई स्कूलों का किया निरीक्षण

सवाई माधोपुर37 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सवाई माधोपुर। स्कूल के निरीक्षण के दौरान रिकॉर्ड की जांच करते एडीईओ घनश्याम बैरवा।

अतिरिक्त जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी माध्यमिक सवाई माधोपुर घनश्याम बैरवा द्वारा कई विद्यालयों का औचक निरीक्षण किया गया। इस दौरान कई अनियमितताएं पाई गई। निरीक्षण के दौरान राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय पांचोलास में शिक्षा में गुणवत्ता सुधार के लिए संचालित विभिन्न कार्यक्रमों, योजनाओं यथा- स्माइल प्रोग्राम, वर्क बुक वितरण, पोर्टफोलियों फाइल एवं अध्यापक दैनन्दिनी डायरी रिकॉर्ड संधारण सही पाया गया।

राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय खिजूरी में स्माइल प्रोग्राम, वर्क बुक वितरण घर-घर जाकर गृहकार्य वितरण का कार्य व्यवस्थित पाया गया। विद्यालय में मूवमेंट रजिस्टर का संधारण ठीक प्रकार से नहीं किया जा रहा था। इस संबंध में प्रधानाचार्य को आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश प्रदान किए गए।

राजकीय उच्च प्राथमिक विद्यालय मानराजपुरा में पोर्टफोलियो फाइल, अध्यापक दैनन्दिनी डायरी अपूर्ण पाई गई। विद्यालय में मूवमेंट रजिस्टर का संधारण नहीं किया जा रहा है एवं कार्मिकों की उपस्थिति शाला दर्पण पर पोर्टल पर समय पर ऑनलाइन नहीं की जा रही है। राजकीय उच्च प्राथमिक विद्यालय लक्ष्मीपुरा में दैनन्दिनी डायरी अध्यापकों द्वारा आज दिनांक तक भी नहीं भरी गई।

पोर्टफोलियों फाइल अपूर्ण पाई गई। मूवमेंट रजिस्टर का संधारण नहीं किया जा रहा है एवं स्टाफ कार्मिकों की उपस्थिति शाला दर्पण पर पोर्टल पर समय पर ऑनलाइन नहीं की जा रही थी। निरीक्षण के दौरान अनियमितता मिलने पर राजकीय उच्च प्राथमिक विद्यालय मानराजपुरा एवं राजकीय उच्च प्राथमिक विद्यालय लक्ष्मीपुरा के संस्थाप्रधान को कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी किया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंवैक्सीन के साइड इफेक्ट्स से रहें सावधान, रिपब्लिक डे के चीफ गेस्ट होंगे जॉनसन और आर-पार की लड़ाई में बदला किसान आंदोलन - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें