इंजीनियरिंग प्रवेश परीक्षा:अब सवाई माधोपुर में भी होगी जेईई-मैन परीक्षा

सवाई माधोपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

देशभर के कई शहरो में आयोजित होने वाली इंजीनियरिंग प्रवेश परीक्षा जेईई-मेन 2021 अब सवाई माधोपुर में भी आयोजित होगी।

राजस्थान में सवाई माधोपुर के अलावा यह परीक्षा कोटा, जयपुर, बीकानेर, जोधपुर, भीलवाडा, अजमेर, सीकर, श्रीगंगानगर, उदयपुर, झुझुंनू, नागौर, अलवर, भरतपुर, दौसा, करौली आदि शहरों में भी होगी। इससे पूर्व गत वर्ष तक राजस्थान में 9 शहरो में जेईई-मेन परीक्षा का आयोजन होता था। इस वर्ष 7 जिलों में परीक्षा केंद्र बढ़ाए गए है। इस संबंध में नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी ने 15 दिसंबर को स्थिति स्पष्ट कर दी है। वेबसाइट पर जारी की गई सूचना के अनुसार अब वर्ष में चार बार जेईई-मेन परीक्षा होगी। यह परीक्षा फरवरी, मार्च, अप्रैल व मई में आयोजित की जाएगी। इसके साथ ही यह परीक्षा बदले हुए पैटर्न में भी करवाई जाएगी। एनटीए द्वारा जारी किए गए इनफोर्मेशन बुलेटिन में देश-विदेश के 329 कई शहरों में जेईई-मेन परीक्षा दो पारियों में आयोजित की जाएगी। जेईई-मेन 2021 की पहली परीक्षा 22 से 25 फरवरी के बीच होगी। आवेदन 15 जनवरी तक लिए जाएंगे।

