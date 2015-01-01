पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना से जंग:एक ही टास्क, सबके मुंह पर मास्क हो

सवाई माधोपुर4 घंटे पहले
मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने राज्य में कोरोना संक्रमण रोकथाम, चिकित्सा सुविधाओं की उपलब्धता और कोरोना जागरूकता जन आन्दोलन की मंगलवार को वीसी के माध्यम से समीक्षा की।उन्होंने संभागीय आयुक्त, जिला कलेक्टर, एसडीएम, चिकित्सा शिक्षण संस्थाओं के प्रमुखों, सीएमएचओ, पीएमओ, राज्य के विख्यात चिकित्सकों से फीडबैक लिया तथा आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश दिये। इस वीसी को आमजन ने फेसबुक और अन्य माध्यमों से लाइव देखा। मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने कहा कि राज्य में गत 15 दिन में कोरोना पॉजिटिव मामलों में कमी आई थी लेकिन 6 नवम्बर के बाद कोरोना संक्रमण के मामले फिर बढ़ रहे हैं। सर्दी का मौसम शुरू हो गया है, सावे और त्यौहार भी आ गये हैं जिससे बाजारों में भीड़ होने की सम्भावना है। अब हम सब की जिम्मेदारी है कि पूरी सावधानी बरत कर खुद भी बचें और दूसरों को भी बचायें। किसी को हक नहीं है कि मास्क नहीं लगाकर स्वयं के साथ ही दूसरों का जीवन भी खतरे में डाले। राज्य सरकार ने इसकी गम्भीरता समझी और सार्वजनिक स्थान पर अनिवार्य रूप से मास्क लगाने का कानून लायी। मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने बताया कि अभी मास्क और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग ही दवा और वैक्सीन है। राज्य सरकार के बेहतरीन प्रबंधन और चिकित्सक, पैरा मेडिकल स्टाफ की मेहनत से राज्य में कोरोना मृत्यु दर देश के औसत 1.4 प्रतिशत के मुकाबले 0.94 प्रतिशत ही है लेकिन हम नहीं चाहते कि मास्क नहीं लगाने जैसी लापरवाही के कारण एक भी जान जाये। उन्होंने आमजन से अपील की है कि मास्क जरूर लगायें, 2 गज दूरी का पालन करें, बार-बार साबुन या सेनेटाइजर से हाथ धोयें और सार्वजनिक स्थान पर न थूकें। उन्होंने कोरोना जागरूकता जन आन्दोलन को पूर्ण सफल बताया तथा इसे अधिक उत्साह और जन भागीदारी से आगे बढाने का आव्हान किया। मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने संभागीय आयुक्त, जिला कलेक्टर, पुलिस अधीक्षक, से फीडबैक लिया।

