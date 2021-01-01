पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

केरोना वैक्सीनेशन अभियान:जिले में 24 केंद्रों पर पंजीकृत 2151 हैल्थ वर्कर्स में से 1771 ने ही लगवाया टीका

सवाई माधोपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • फिर हुई 59 डाेज, 380 ने नहीं दिखाई रूचि

केरोना वैक्सीनेशन अभियान को गति देने के लिए एक तरफ इसके सेशन बढाने के साथ ही अवकाश के दिनों में भी टीकाकरण किया जाने लगा है, लेकिन हालत यह है कि अभी भी हेल्थ वर्कर्स में वैक्सीनेशन के प्रति उत्साह नजर नहीं आ रहा है। उसी का परिणाम है कि जिले में सोमवार को भी 24 मेंं से 14 केंद्रों पर 59 डोज खराब हो गई।चिकित्सा विभाग से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार जिले में सोमवार को 24 केंद्रों पर 2151 हैल्थ वर्कर्स को वैक्सीन लगाने का लक्ष्य था। जिनमें से लक्ष्य के मुकाबले केवल 1771 हैल्थ वर्कर्स ने ही टीका लगवाया।24 केंद्रों पर 1771 हैल्थ वर्कर्स ने लगवाया टीकायूपीएचसी शहर सवाई माधोपुर में 100 में से 57, शास्त्री नर्सिंग होम गंगापुरसिटी में 100 में से 70, रिया हॉस्पिटल गंगापुरसिटी में 96 में से 49, सीएचसी बामनवास में 100 के मुकाबले 157, पीएचसी लिवाली में 100 के मुकाबले 117, पीएचसी गुर्जर बडोदा 70 की अपेक्षा 78, पीएचसी बाटोदा में 78 में से 60, सीएचसी मलारना डूंगर में 78 में से 67, पीएचसी भाडोती में 63 में से 50, पीएचसी खिरनी 100 में से 70, पीएचसी मलारना चौड में 100 में से 80, सीएचसी वजीरपुर में 45 में से 20, पीएचसी तलावडा में 100 में से 97, अमरगढ चौकी 100 हैल्थ वर्कर्स के मुकाबले 146, सेवा में 100 में से 66, सीएचसी बहरांवडा खुर्द में 51 में से 30, खंडार में 100 में से 60, पीएचसी बालेर में 100 में से 57, बहरावंडा कला में 79 में से 34, फलौदी में 100 में से 84, सीएचसी चौथ का बरवाडा में 94 में से 50, कुंडेरा में 100 के लक्ष्य के मुकाबले 105, पीएसची सूरवाल में 100 में से 100 व कुश्तला पीएचसी पर पंजीकृत 97 हैल्थ वर्कर्स में से 67 ने हीटीका लगवाया।इन केंद्रों पर खराब हुई डोजयूपीएचसी शहर सवाई माधोपुर में 3, रिया हॉस्पिटल गंगापुरसिटी में 1, सीएचसी बामनवास 3, पीएचसी लिवाली 3, पीएचसी गुर्जर बडोदा 2, सीएचसी मलारना डूंगर में 3, पीएचसी तलावडा में 3,अमरगढ चौकी 4, सेवा में 4, पीएचसी बालेर में 3, बहरावंडा कला में 6, फलौदी में 6, कुंडेरा में 5, कुश्तला पीएचसी पर 3 डाेज खराब हुई।183 वायल से 1830 को लगना था टीका24 केंद्रों पर पंंजीकृत 2151 हैल्थ वर्कर्स को टीका लगाने के लिए चिकित्सा विभाग की ओर से 273 वायल स्वीकृत की गई थी। लेकिन लक्ष्य के अनुरूप हैल्थ वर्कर्स नहीं पहुंचने से 2151 में से केवल 1771 ही टीका लगवाने पहुंचे। 380 हैल्थ वर्कर्स नहीं आए। इन 1771 हैल्थ वर्कर्स के लिए 183 वायल काम में ली गई। चििकत्सा विभाग के अनुसार एक वायल में 10 डाेज निकलती है। ऐसे में 183 वायल को खोलने पर 1830 हैल्थ वर्कर्स को टीका लगना था, लेकिन 1771 के ही टीका लग पाया। इस कारण 59 डोज खराब हो गई।मलारना डूंगर|कस्बे के सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पर सोमवार को कोविड-19 से बचाव के लिए टीकाकरण अभियान चलाया गया। सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र प्रभारी डा. नरेंद्र कुमार मीना ने बताया कि 78 हेल्थ वर्कर्स को टीका लगवाने के लिए संदेश भेजा गया था। जिसमें से 67 हेल्थ वर्कर्स ने ही टीका लगवाने में रूचि दिखाई।खिरनी|कस्बे के आदर्श प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पर सोमवार को कोरोना वैक्सीन टीकाकरण का शुभारंभ किया गया। पीएचसी के डॉक्टर दीपक मंगल ने बताया कि कोरोना वैक्सीन के दौरान 70 महिला पुरुषों के टीके लगाए गए। जिसमें 56 महिलाएं तथा 14 पुरुषों को कोविड-19 के टीके लगाए गए।सूरवाल में हेल्थ वर्कर्स ने टीकाकरण में लिया हिस्सासूरवाल|सूरवाल प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र पर चिकित्सा विभाग द्वारा बनाएं गए कोविड 19 के बूथ पर सोमवार को हैल्थ वर्करों द्वारा कोविड के टीके लगवाएं। टीकाकरण के लिए हैल्थ वर्करों ने बढ़चढ़कर हिस्सा लिया। दोपहर तक 100 हैल्थ वर्करों के टीके लग चुके थे।भाड़ौती में कोविड-19 का हेल्थ वर्कर्स के लगाए टीकेभाडौती|कस्बे के प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में सोमवार को कोविड-19 टीकाकरण का शुभारंभ किया गया। अभियान के दौरान पीएचसी चिकित्सा अधिकारी रामफूल मीणा ने फीता काटकर एवं पहला टीका स्वयं के लगवाकर अभियान का आगाज किया।

