वैक्सीनेशन:पंजीकृत 561 रेवेन्यू कार्मिकों में से 484 को लगे टीके, 77 वंचित

सवाई माधोपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • दूसरे चरण में 8 केंद्रों पर टीकाकरण, कलेक्टर ने लगवाई पहली डोज, नगर परिषद कार्मिकों का आज होगा टीकाकरण

प्रथम चरण में हेल्थकर्मियों को कोरोना वैक्सीन लगाने के बाद गुरुवार को वैक्सीनेशन का दूसरा चरण शुरू हुआ। इस दूसरे चरण में जिले के रेवेन्यू विभाग के कार्मिकों को टीका लगाया गया, जिसकी शुरुआत कलेक्टर ने खुद कोरोना का टीका लगवाकर की। इसके बाद एडीएम और अन्य कार्मिकों ने टीका लगवाया। जिले के उपखंड मुख्यालयों पर भी संबंधित उपखंड अधिकारियों द्वारा वहां के सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों पर जाकर कोरोना का पहला टीका खुद लगवाकर इसकी शुरुआत की गई। राजस्व कार्मिकों के टीकाकरण के बाद दूसरे फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर्स में नगर परिषद गंगापुर एवं सवाई माधोपुर के कार्मिकों का टीकाकरण 5 फरवरी को किया जाएगा।गुरुवार से शुरू हुए दूसरे चरण के तहत जिले में रेवेन्यू विभाग के कार्मिकों के टीका लगाया गया। इस दौरान जिले में वैक्सीनेशन के लिए बनाए गए 8 केंद्रों पर पंजीकृत 561 रेवेन्यू कार्मिकों में से 484 कार्मिकों ने ही टीका लगवाया। 77 कार्मिक टीका लगवाने से वंचित रह गए। 484 कार्मिकों को टीका लगाने के लिए काम में ली गई 49 वायल में से 6 डोज बचने से खराब हो गई। वैक्सीनेशन प्रभारी डॉ. कमलेश मीना के अनुसार गुरुवार को सवाई माधोपुर में सामान्य चिकित्सालय, सीएचसी खंडार, चौथ का बरवाडा, मलारना डूंगर, बौंली, बामनवास, वजीरपुर व गंगापुर हॉस्पिटल में वैक्सीनेशन के लिए सेशन आयोजित किए गए। इसके लिए कार्मिकों को पूर्व में मैसेज भेज दिए गए थे। किन्ही कारणवश पंजीकृत 561 कार्मिकों में से 77 कार्मिक टीका लगवाने से वंचित रह गए।

जिले में अब तक सात हजार स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारियों को कोविशील्ड लगी

केंद्र वाइज वैक्सीनेशन की स्थितिचिकित्सा विभाग से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार सवाई माधोपुर केंद्र पर पंजीकृत 166 में से 134 कार्मिकों ने वैक्सीन लगवाई। इसी प्रकार खंडार में 54 में से 52, चौथ का बरवाडा में 46 में से 40, मलारना डूंगर में 50 में से 48, बौंली में 44 में से 39, गंगापुरसिटी में 77 में से 65, वजीरपुर में 49 में से 47 तथा बामनवास में 75 में से 59 कार्मिकों ने वैक्सीन लगवाई। कोविड-19 वैक्सीनेशन के दूसरे चरण का शुभारंभ कलेक्टर राजेन्द्र किशन ने बजरिया शहरी पीएचसी में खुद के टीका लगवाकर किया। जिले में अब तक तकरीबन 7 हजार स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों को कोविशील्ड का टीका लग चुका है, जिनमें से एक भी स्वास्थ्यकर्मी को किसी भी प्रकार की स्वास्थ्य संबंधित परेशानी नहीं हुई है।परिषद कार्मिकों को आज लगाएंगे टीकेकलेक्टर ने बताया कि गुरुवार को राजस्व कार्मिकों के टीकाकरण के बाद दूसरे फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर्स में नगर परिषद गंगापुर एवं सवाई माधोपुर के कार्मिकों के कोविड-19 का टीकाकरण 5 फरवरी को किया जाएगा।

