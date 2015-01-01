पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सरकारी नियमों की उड़ रही धज्जियां:अवहेलना : सरकारी नियमों की उड़ रही धज्जियां, आबादी के बीच जलाया जा रहा संक्रमित कचरा

सवाई माधोपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एक तरफ किसानों की पराली जलाने पर तो दूसरी तरफ सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पर सरेआम कचरे से प्रदूषण

चौथ का बरवाड़ा प्रदूषण रोकने को लेकर राज्य सरकार तथा एनजीटी के आदेशों की चौथ का बरवाड़ा में सरेआम धज्जियां उड़ती दिख रही है। राज्य सरकार द्वारा हाल ही में किसानों की पराली तथा सरसों का काट तथा अन्य अवशेष जलाने पर रोक है, लेकिन जब सरकारी विभाग ही नियमों की धज्जियां उड़ा है तो आम जनता से अपेक्षा करना बेमानी है। ऐसा ही नजारा चौथ का बरवाड़ा के सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में देखने को मिल रहा है। जहां पर खुले में संक्रमित कचरा जलने से सभी परेशान है।सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पर इकट्ठा होने वाले कचरे तथा अन्य प्रकार के कचरे की सफाई के लिए भारी-भरकम बजट खर्च किया जाता है। इसके लिए सवाई माधोपुर से कचरा उठाने की गाड़ी भी लगाई गई है। वहीं दूसरी ओर अस्पताल में ऐसा नजर नहीं आ रहा है। यहां पर संक्रमित कचरे को सरेआम खुले में जलाया जा रहा है जिससे आसपास के लोग परेशान है। साथ ही पास में इसे सब्जी मंडी परिसर में भी लोगों को परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। इस समस्या के बारे में कई बार अवगत कराए जाने के बाद भी समस्या का समाधान नहीं होने तथा बढ़ते प्रदूषण से लोगों में नाराजगी है।सांस लेना भी मुश्किलचौथ का बरवाड़ा में सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र आबादी के बीचो बीच स्थित है। स्थित है। साथ ही उसके पास में सब्जी मंडी परिषद तथा ग्राम पंचायत कार्यालय तथा ग्राम पंचायत कार्यालय है। अस्पताल में संक्रमित कचरा जलाने से आसपास के क्षेत्र में प्रदूषण फैल रहा है। सब्जी विक्रेता तथा आसपास के लोगों ने बताया की हवा में इस तरह प्रदूषण फैला हुआ है कि लोगों को सांस लेने में भी परेशानी हो रही है। आसपास के परिसर में यह धुंआ आने से परेशानी उठानी पड़ रही है।शासन सचिव के आदेशों की अवहेलनाबीते दिनों प्रमुख शासन सचिव द्वारा सभी सरकारी कार्यालयों तथा पंचायत प्रशासन को वायु प्रदूषण नियंत्रण के लिए आदेश दिए गए थे। इन आदेशों के तहत ग्राम सभाओं के माध्यम से आमजन को पराली जलाने से होने वाले नुकसान के बारे में जागरूकता की बात कहते हुए इस पर रोक लगाने की बात कही थी। साथ ही यह निर्देश दिया गया था कि नियमों की अवहेलना करने पर कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाएगी, लेकिन सवाल यह उठता है कि एक तरफ तो किसान पर कार्रवाई करने की बात कही जाती है। दूसरी ओरसंक्रमित कचरे से फेलने वाले जहर पर रुकता नहीं की जा रही है।^सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पर कचरे के निस्तारण के लिए सवाई माधोपुर से गाड़ी आती है। से गाड़ी आती है। सीएचसी परिसर में कचरा नहीं जलाया जा सकता है। गलती से कचरा जला दिया गया। जिसे पानी से बुझाकर आगे से ऐसी गलती नहीं करने के लिए निर्देशित किया गया है।-तपेंद्र कुमार शर्मा, चिकित्सा प्रभारी^अस्पताल परिसर हो या अन्य स्थान पर इस प्रकार का कचरा जलाना गलत है। इस मामले की जानकारी कर कार्रवाई के लिए निर्देशित किया जाएगा।-वर्षा मीणा,एसडीएम

