पालनहार व पेंशन शिविर:बरवाड़ा में फिर लगाना पड़ा पालनहार व पेंशन शिविर, सभी विभागों के कर्मचारी मौजूद रहे

सवाई माधोपुर31 मिनट पहले
चौथ का बरवाड़ा जागरूकता के अभाव में पालनहार तथा पेंशन संबंधित योजनाओं का लाभ नहीं ले पाने वाले लोगों के लिए राज्य सरकार द्वारा शिविर लगाए जा रहे हैं। हैं। इसी के तहत पंचायत मुख्यालय पर सभी विभाग के अधिकारी कर्मचारियों को शिविर में उपस्थित रहने के निर्देश है। सोमवार को पंचायत सभागार में फॉलोअप शिविर का आयोजन किया गया। जिसमें 23 पंचायतों के लोगों ने पहुंचकर विभिन्न योजनाओं के लिए आवेदन किया। एसडीएम वर्षा मीणा ने शिविर में पहुंचकर प्रगति रिपोर्ट की जानकारी ली तथा निर्देश दिए। चौथ का बरवाड़ा में 3 दिन पहले शिविर लगाया गया था लेकिन अधिकारी कर्मचारी नदारद रहने से सभी को लाभ नहीं मिल पाया था। इस संबंध में प्रशासन की की लापरवाही का समाचार भास्कर में प्रमुखता प्रमुखता से प्रकाशित होने के बाद एसडीएम ने अगले शिविर में सभी से आवश्यक रूप में उपस्थित रहने के निर्देश दिए थे। ऐसे में सोमवार को शिविर शुरू होते ही समय पर सभी विभागों के अधिकारी कर्मचारी पहुंचने लगे।फॉलोअप शिविर में सभी 23 पंचायतों के लोगों ने पहुंचकर विभिन्न योजनाओं के तहत आवेदन किया। ऐसे में शिविर में लोगों की अच्छी खासी उपस्थिति भी देखने को मिली। समाज कल्याण तथा राजस्व विभाग के साथ-साथ पंचायत राज के राज के राजस्व विभाग के साथ-साथ पंचायत राज के राज के के कर्मचारियों ने लोगों से आवेदन लेकर उनकी जांच की तथा पेंशन एवं पालनहार के लिए स्वीकृति प्रदान की। इस दौरान पालनहार के 62 तथा पेंशन के 10 आवेदन स्वीकृत किए गए।पूरे शिविर के दौरान अब तक 172 तथा 35 पेंशन स्वीकृत की गई है। पूरे दिन लोगों की भीड़ पंचायत सभागार में देखने को मिली। इस दौरान आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ताओं ने भी घर-घर जाकर वंचित परिवारों के लोगों को शिविर के बारे में जानकारी दी। जिस कारण भी लोगों का रुझान शिविर में ज्यादा देखते को नजर आया।

