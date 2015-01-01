पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुरक्षित मातृत्व अभियान:पीएम सुरक्षित मातृत्व अभियान : गर्भवतियों की जांच

सवाई माधोपुर31 मिनट पहले
गर्भवतियों को सुरक्षित मातृत्व देने के लिए मनाया जाने वाला प्रधानमंत्री सुरक्षित मातृत्व अभियान मंगलवार को आयोजित किया गया। हर माह की भांति ही इस माह भी गर्भवतियों का स्वास्थ्य नि:शुल्क जांचा गया व उनकी जांचें भी नि:शुल्क की गई। अभियान में महिलाओं को चिकित्सकों द्वारा एएनसी चेकअप की सुविधा उपलब्ध करवाने के साथ ही उन्हें स्वास्थ्य के लिए जागरूक कर गर्भावस्था के दौरान सेहत का ख्याल रखने के लिए भी जागरूक किया गया।जिला चिकित्सालय, उप जिला चिकित्सालय, समस्त सीएचसी, पीएचसी एवं अरवन पीएचसी पर गर्भवतियों की जांचें की गई। जिन गर्भवतियों का हीमोग्लोबिन कम पाया गया, उन्हें जांच के बाद अभियान के दौरान खून बढाने की दवाएं व आयरन सुक्रोज चढ़ाया गया। एएनसी के समय अधिक जोखिम यानि कि हाई रिस्क प्रेगनेंसी वाली महिलाओं को उच्च चिकित्सा संस्थान पर इलाज के लिए रेफर भी किया गया। चिकित्सकों ने गर्भावस्था में आने वाली जटिलताओं के बारे में जागरूक किया। महिलाओं को समझाया कि उन्हें इस दौरान क्या खाना है, कैसे अपना ख़याल रखना है, प्रसव के पूर्व उच्च रक्तचाप, डायबिटीज, हारमोन सम्बन्धी परेशानियां हो सकती हैं, उसके लिए समय पर डॉक्टर से मिलना है।मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी डॉ. तेजराम मीना ने बताया कि प्रत्येक गर्भवती महिला को गुणवत्ता युक्त प्रसव पूर्व जांच सुविधा के लिए प्रत्येक माह 9 तारीख को एएनसी सेवाएं देने के लिए प्रधानमंत्री सुरक्षित मातृत्व अभियान (पीएमएसएमए) मनाया जाता है। अभियान में यह सुनिश्चित किया जाता है कि प्रत्येक महिला की दूसरी और तीसरी तिमाही तक गर्भवती गर्भावस्था में कम से कम एक बार चिकित्सक द्वारा स्वास्थ्य जांच अवश्य हो जाए। मातृ एवं शिशु मृत्यु दर में कमी लाने के लिए ये जरूरी है कि गर्भधारण से लेकर प्रसव होने तक हर गर्भवती महिला की समय समय पर प्रसव पूर्व विशेष स्वास्थ्य जांच हो एवं उन्हें चिकित्सकीय परामर्श देकर संस्थागत प्रसव को बढावा दिया जा सके। एएनसी जांच के लिए फ्री पंजीकरण के साथ फीटल हार्ट मॉनिटर, वजन मापने की मशीन, थर्मामीटर, बीपी इंस्ट्रूमेंट, यूरिस्टिक, स्टेथेस्कोप आदि उपकरण, ममता कार्ड, रैफरल स्लिप, जांच टेबल, आई एफ ए टेबलेट, कैल्श्यिम टैबलेट, एंटीबायोटिक व अन्य आवश्यक दवाएं उपलब्ध रखी जाती हैं। साथ ही हीमोग्लोबिन, आरएच पॉजिटिव, एबीओ ग्रुपिंग, टीएलसी, डीएलसी, ईएसआर, यूरिन, एल्बुमिन शुगर चैक करने की व्यवस्था रखी जाती है। पीएचसी एवं उच्चतर संस्थानों पर एचआईवी व सिफलिस तथा जिला अस्पताल पर हाइपोथायराडिस्म जांच भी की गई।बच्चों के टीके लगाए, विटामिन ए की खुराक दीसवाई माधोपुर| मातृ-शिशु स्वास्थ्य एवं पोषण दिवस कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया।िभिन्न चिकित्सा संस्थानों पर आयोजित टीकाकरण सत्रों में गर्भवती महिलाओं और बच्चों का टीकाकरण किया गया। कार्यक्रम में एएनएम, एलएचवी आशा सहयोगिनी और नर्सिंग स्टाफ ने सेवाएं दी।मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी डॉ. तेजराम मीना ने बताया कि जिले का वह क्षेत्र जहां कोरोना वायरस का संक्रमण नहीं है तथा कंटेनमेंट जोन से बाहर है, वहां चिकित्सा केन्द्रों पर टीकाकरण सत्रों का आयोजन कर गर्भवती महिलाओं और बच्चों को टीके लगाए गए। साथ ही टीकाकरण सत्रों की जिला एवं ब्लॉक स्तर से प्रभावी मॉनिटरिंग की गई। विभिन्न स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों पर टीकाकरण सत्रों का आयोजन किया गया, जिसमें गर्भवती महिलाओं की प्रसवपूर्व जांच के साथ बच्चों को टीकाकृत किया गया। गर्भवती महिलाओं को गर्भावस्था, टीकाकरण, पोषण, संतुलित आहार, बच्चों का वजन लिया गया, समय पर एएनसी चेकअप करवाने संबंधी जानकारी दी गई। आयोजित सत्रों का जिला व खंड स्तरीय अधिकारियों, चिकित्सा अधिकारियों द्वारा निरीक्षण कर ओडीके एप पर इंद्राज भी किया गया। साथ ही व्यवस्थाएं जांची गई व अधिकारियों द्वारा रिकॉर्ड संधारण की जांच भी की गई। सत्रों में जिन स्थानों पर कमियां पाई गई उनमें सुधार के निर्देश दिए गए। सभी वैक्सीनेटर्स को प्लान के अनुसार समय पर सम्पूर्ण टीकाकरण करने के लिए पाबंद किया गया। आंगनबाड़ी केन्द्र पर साफ-सफाई एवं कोरोना महामारी को देखते हुए सोशल डिस्टेन्सिंग का पालन करने एवं पूरक पोषाहार एवं स्वास्थ्य सम्बन्धी जानकारियां दी गई।

