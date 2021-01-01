पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दो बूंद जिंदगी की:कल पिलाई जाएगी बच्चों को पोलियो की खुराक, घर-घर जाकर बचे हुए बच्चों को पोलियो रोधी दवा पिलाई जाएगी

सवाई माधोपुर43 मिनट पहले
सवाई माधोपुर| बहरावंडा खुर्द सीएचसी में पल्स पोलियो को लेकर आयोजित बैठक में मौजूद स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों को जानकारी देते वक्ता। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • बहरावंडा खुर्द सीएचसी में चिकित्साकर्मियों व आंगनबाड़ी कार्मिकों को दी जानकारी

पल्स पोलियो अभियान के अंतर्गत वैश्विक पोलियो उन्मूलन के बेहतर क्रियान्वयन के उद्देश्य से शुक्रवार को बहरावंडा खुर्द स्थित सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में चिकित्साकर्मियों सहित आंगनबाड़ी कार्मिकों की बैठक आयोजित की गई।

स्वास्थ्य मित्र मंजू देवी व आलोक कुमार नाथ ने बताया कि डॉक्टर बाबूलाल मीणा की अध्यक्षता में पल्स पोलियो प्रतिरक्षण अभियान के अंतर्गत वैश्विक पोलियो उन्मूलन के लिए स्वास्थ्य केंद्र से जुड़े हुए समस्त गांवों के स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों की बैठक बुलाई गई।

पल्स पोलियो उन्मूलन के लिए 5 वर्ष से कम आयु के समस्त बच्चों को पोलियो समाप्त होने तक हर वर्ष दिसंबर और जनवरी माह में ओरल पोलियो की दो खुराकें दी जाती है। बैठक के दौरान डॉ. बाबूलाल मीणा ने बताया कि बायोवैलेट ओरल पोलियो वैक्सीन 31 जनवरी को पोलियो बूथों पर तथा 1 फरवरी को घर-घर जाकर बचे हुए बच्चों को पोलियो रोधी दवा पिलाई जाएगी। इसके लिए विभिन्न सरकारी, निजी संस्थानों व समाज सेवकों का सहयोग लिया जाएगा, जिससे अधिक से अधिक बच्चों को दवा पिलाई जा सके।

स्वास्थ्य केंद्र से जुड़े समस्त ग्राम पंचायतों में बूथों के अनुसार व घर-घर जाकर प्रत्येक घर में दवा पिलानी आवश्यक है, जिससे एक भी घर व एक भी बच्चा न छूट पाएं। मंजू देवी व आलोक कुमार नाथ ने बताया कि स्वास्थ्य एवं चिकित्साकर्मियों के कोविड-वैक्सीन टीके लगवाने का शुक्रवार को अंतिम दिन होने से केंद्र पर टीकाकरण किया जा रहा है। बैठक के दौरान सर्किल आंगनबाड़ी सुपरवाइजर रजनी मीणा, स्वास्थ्य केंद्र से जुड़े हुए ग्राम पंचायतों के स्वास्थ्य कार्यकर्ता, साहायिका, साथिन, स्वास्थ्य मित्र एवं समाज सेवक सहित बहरावंडा खुर्द, मेईकलां, दौलतपुरा, अल्लापुर, खंडेवला, पाली, क्यारदा खुर्द, गंडावर आदि गांवों के स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारी उपस्थित रहे।

