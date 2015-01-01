पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अभियान:पीपीएफ खाते खोलने के लिए डाक विभाग चलाएगा अभियान

सवाई माधोपुर3 घंटे पहले
डाक विभाग सवाईमाधोपुर व करौली जिले में विशेष अभियान चलाकर इस माह में पांच हजार लोक भविष्य निधि खाते खोलने का लक्ष्य निर्धारित किया गया है। अभियान के तहत डाक विभाग के कर्मचारी विभिन्न स्थानों पर विशेष शिविर भी आयोजित करेंगे। डाक विभाग द्वारा चलाए जा रहे अभियान के तहत सभी तरह के लोगों को खाता खोला जा सकेगा।ये होंगे पीपीएफ खाते के फायदे: यह योजना भारत सरकार द्वारा प्रायोजित है इसलिए लोगो की वित्तीय जरूरतों की रक्षा के लिए गारंटेड रिटर्न के साथ इसका बैकअप हुआ है। पीपीएफ खाते में निवेश किये गये फंड बाजार से संबंधित नही है। व्यापारी वर्ग बाजार में गिरावट के समय में पीपीएफ खाते मे निवेश कर स्थिर रिटर्न प्राप्त कर सकते है। यह दीर्घकालिक वित्तीय निवेष की स्कीम है। बच्चो के भविष्य व उनकी आने वाली शैक्षणिक आवश्यकता को पूरा करने के लिए 15 वर्ष की लॉक इन अवधि है जो बच्चे की उच्च शिक्षा के लिए जरूरत पड़ने पर में भी काफी सहयोग मिल सकता है। डाकघर अधीक्षक के अनुसार पीपीएफ खाता बच्चो के लिए दूसरे किसी भी बचत योजना से अधिक सुरक्षित और बेहतर है। जिस प्रकार सुकन्या खाता बालिकाओं की उच्च शिक्षा और विवाह संबंधी आवश्यकताओं के लिए बचत करने के लिहाज से एक अच्छी निवेश योजना है। उसी प्रकार पीपीएफ खाता बालको के लिए उच्च शिक्षा मे मदद के लिए एक विकल्प है। पीपीएफ खाता खोलने के लिए उम्र की कोई सीमा नही है। लेकिन इसे 3- 4 साल की उम्र के बच्चो के नाम शुरू करते है तो नौकरी लायक होने पर उसे बडी रकम भी मिल सकती है। बच्चो के 18 साल की उम्र होने पर खाते का संचालन इन्हे मिल जाता है।जीपीएफ खाता सरकारी कर्मचारी के लिए है। जो उनकी रिटायरमेंट प्लानिंग का हिस्सा है उसी प्रकार यह स्कीम आम लोगो के लिए भी है। यह एक तरह का सेविंग फंड है। जीपीएफ खाता रिटायरमेंट पर मैच्योर होता है जबकि पीपीएफ खाता 15 वर्ष पर परिपक्व होता है। पीपीएफ खाते में 7.5 प्रतिशत ब्याज भी मिलता रहेगा। इस खाते में राशि ऑनलाइन भी जमा की जा सकती है। साथ ही खाता खुलवाने के एक वर्ष पश्चात लोन भी लिया जा सकता है। यह खाता न्यूनतम 500 एवं अधिकतम 1 लाख पचास हजार से किसी भी डाकघर में खुलवाया जा सकता है। डाक अधीक्षक कमल कुमार: डाक विभाग द्वारा पीपीएफ खाते के लिए विशेष अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। इस खाते में ब्याज एवं लोन एवं अन्य प्रकार की सुविधाएं खातेदार को मिलेगी।डेयरी रिटेल काउंटर का शुभारंभ आज सवाई माधोपुर| सवाई माधोपुर एवं करौली जिला दुग्ध उत्पादक सहकारी संघ लिमिटेड द्वारा बुधवार को डेयरी परिसर में सरस डेयरी रिटेल काउंटर का शुभारंभ किया जाएगा। डेयरी प्रबंध निदेशक एम.एल. जैन ने यह जानकारी दी।

