पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बिजली समस्या:चौहानपुरा गांव में बिजली समस्या, जीएसएस पहुंचे लोग

सवाई माधोपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मलारना डूंगर बिजली समस्या से त्रस्त चौहानपुरा गांव के लोग गुरुवार को बाढ बिच्छीदोना जीएसएस पहुंचकर नया डिपो लगाने की मांग की। कैलाश बैरवा, आशाराम कटारिया, कन्हैया पटेल, जयसिंह गुर्जर, सुरज्ञान गुर्जर, धर्मसिंह, प्रह्लाद, रामस्वरूप, बत्तीलाल, छुट्टनलाल, मनकेश आदि ग्रामीण जी एस एस पर पहुंचे तथा विद्युत निगम के जे ई एन हो मोबाइल से अपनी समस्या से अवगत कराया। आशाराम कटारिया ने बताया कि क्षेत्र में काफी समय से कम वोल्टेज आ रहे हैं तथा किसानों को सिंचाई के लिए मुश्किल से 5 घंटे बिजली मिल पा रही है जिससे किसानों सहित आमजन को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।इस बारे में विद्युत निगम के जेईएन दीपक मीना का कहना है कि ट्रांसफार्मर ओवरलोड है बहुत जल्द ही समस्या का समाधान करवा दिया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की ​​​​​​​संसद में इमरान के मंत्री बोले- पुलवामा की कामयाबी हमारी कौम की कामयाबी है - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें