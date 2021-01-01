पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हरित पट्टी संरक्षण क्षेत्र):कृषि भूमि पर कॉलोनी बसाने के लिए लगाया बिजली ट्रांसफार्मर

सवाई माधोपुर6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एडीएम के आदेश पर भी प्रस्तावित ग्रीन बेल्ट में प्लॉटिंग जारी

बढते प्रदूषण व घटती प्राण वायु की समस्या से निपटने के लिए सवाई माधोपुर के मास्टर प्लान (2035) में ग्रीन बेल्ट (हरित पट्टी संरक्षण क्षेत्र) के लिए प्रस्तावित कृषि भूमि पर संकट के बादल मंडरा रहे हैं। संबंधित विभागीय अधिकारियों की अनदेखी के चलते रणथंभौर अभयारण्य से सटे गैस प्लांट के पीछे स्थित इस जमीन पर भूमाफियाओं द्वारा धड़ल्ले से प्लॉटिंग की जा रही है। प्लॉटिंग होने के बाद कई भूखंड धारकों ने मकानों का निर्माण भी कर लिया है। इस मामले में करीब दो माह पूर्व तत्कालीन अतिरिक्त जिला कलेक्टर ने अवैध निर्माणों को ध्वस्त करने के संबंध में यूआईटी अधिकारी व तहसीलदार को आदेश जारी कर आवश्यक निर्देश भी दिए थे, लेकिन अभी तक तहसील व यूआईटी प्रशासन द्वारा कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की है।जानकारी के अनुसार नगर नियोजन विभाग ने 2035 तक के लिए तैयार किए गए सवाई माधोपुर के मास्टर प्लान का प्रकाशन 28 जून 2018 को करवाया था। इस मास्टर प्लान में रणथंभौर अभयारण्य से सटे गैस प्लांट के पीछे स्थित करीब 200 बीघा कृषि भूमि को ग्रीन बेल्ट के लिए प्रस्तावित दर्शाया गया है। इस मास्टर प्लान के प्रकाशन के बाद शहरवासियों से आपत्तियां भी मांगी गई थी। इस पर कई खातेदारों ने आपत्तियां दर्ज करवाई थी, लेकिन उन आपत्तियों पर नगर नियोजन विभाग ने अभी तक कोई निर्णय नहीं दिया है।ईको सेंसेटिव जोन पर प्लॉटिंगएडवोकेट हरिप्रसाद योगी ने बताया कि आलनपुर जोगीपुरा में स्थित मंदिर मूर्ति व नसीर पीर माफी की जमीन ईको सेंसेटिव जोन में होने के साथ ही सवाई माधोपुर के मास्टर प्लान 2035 में ग्रीन बेल्ट के लिए भी प्रस्तावित है। ईको सेंसेटिव जोन में नियमानुसार कोई नया निर्माण नहीं किया जा सकता, इसके बावजूद मौके पर धड़ल्ले से निर्माण चल रहा है। यह जमीन काला गौरा भैरव मंदिर मूर्ति व नसीर पीर माफी के नाम पुराने राजस्व रिकॉर्ड में दर्ज थी।जांच में भी ग्रीन बेल्ट पर निर्माण मिलाग्रीन बेल्ट के लिए प्रस्तावित कृषि भूमि पर की जा रही प्लॉटिंग के मामले को भास्कर ने उजागर करते हुए 19 अक्टूबर के अंक में सवाई का मास्टर प्लान तैयार, मंजूरी से पहले ही माफिया सक्रिय, ग्रीन बेल्ट के लिए प्रस्तावित जमीन पर प्लॉट काटे शीर्षक से समाचार प्रकाशित किया था। इस मामले में प्रशासन ने इसकी जांच भीकरवाई थी। जांच में ग्रीन बेल्ट के लिए प्रस्तावित जमीन पर बिना मंजूरी के निर्माण होना पाया गया है।आदेश के बावजूद कार्रवाई नहींग्रीन बेल्ट के प्रस्तावित कृषि भूमि पर किए गए निर्माणों पर कार्रवाई के लिए तत्कालीन अतिरिक्त जिला कलेक्टर ने करीब दो माह पूर्व यूआईटी के अधिशासी अधिकारी को आदेश दिए थे, लेकिन करीब दो माह से अधिक का समय बीतने के बाद भी यूआईटी द्वारा अभी तक संबंधित निर्माणों को न तो ध्वस्त किया गया है।^मामला मेरे संज्ञान में नहीं है। मामले की जानकारी कर आवश्यक कार्रवाई की जाएगी।-सूरज सिंह नेगी, अतिरिक्त जिला कलेक्टर

