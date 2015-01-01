पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रगति समीक्षा बैठक:निर्माण में क्वालिटी से समझौता बर्दाश्त नहीं

सवाई माधोपुर16 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सानिवि, एनएचएआई, नगर परिषद व अन्य विभागों की बैठक में दिए निर्देश

सार्वजनिक निर्माण, रूडिप, नगर परिषद, रिडकोर, एनएचएआई के कार्यों की प्रगति समीक्षा बैठक कलेक्ट्रेट सभागार में कलेक्टर नन्नूमल पहाड़िया की अध्यक्षता में हुई। बैठक में कलेक्टर पहाड़िया ने विभागों के कार्यों की प्रगति समीक्षा करते हुए कहा कि करवाए जा रहे सडक, सीवरेज लाइन एवं अन्य निर्माण कार्यों में किसी प्रकार की कोताही एवं क्वालिटी में समझौता बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा। बैठक में मुख्यमंत्री महोदय की बजट घोषणा, जन घोषणा पत्र, केन्द्र और राज्य सरकार की विभिन्न योजनाओं की प्रगति की बिंदुवार समीक्षा की गई।कलेक्टर ने प्रधानमंत्री ग्राम सडक योजना में जिले में चल रहे सडक निर्माण कार्यों की समीक्षा करते हुए गुणवत्ता और समय सीमा की पूर्ण पालना के निर्देश दिये। 500 से अधिक आबादी के गांवों को सडक से जोडने के लिये निर्माणधीन सड़कों के कार्य की गुणवत्ता की नियमित जांच के निर्देश दिए। इस योजना के तीसरे चरण के 13 कार्य जिले में प्रगतिरत हैं। इसके अतिरिक्त 10 सड़कों के निर्माण की हाल ही में स्वीकृति मिली है, इनके कार्य के संबंध में भी निर्देश दिए। राज्य बजट घोषणा-2020-21 की अनुपालना में मलारना डूंगर-सांकडा सड़क की स्वीकृति आ गई है। जिला कलेक्टर ने इस सड़क का निर्माण शीघ्र करवाने के निर्देश दिए।मच्छीपुरा में देवनारायण स्कूल, बामनवास कॉलेज, बामनवास में आईटीआई, सदर पुलिस थाना गंगापुर, भवन और मलारना डूंगर तहसील के मॉडर्न रिकॉर्ड रूम के निर्माण कार्यों सहित अन्य निर्माण कार्यों की प्रगति समीक्षा करते हुए कलेक्टर ने निर्देश दिए कि निर्माण कार्य में तेजी लाये तथा बिजली, पेयजल, इंटरनेट आदि के कनेक्शन समय पर ले लिए जाएं, ताकि इनकी लाइनों की फिटिंग के समय भवनों में फिर छोटी-मोटी तोड़फोड़ न करनी पडे।सीवरेज लाइन के कार्य को लेकर जताई नाराजगी: रूडिप द्वारा सवाईमाधोपुर शहर में 119 किमी लम्बी सीवरेज लाइन बिछाई जानी थी। इस कार्य में संतोषजनक प्रगति नहीं होने पर जिला कलेक्टर ने नाराजगी जाहिर करते हुए कहा कि पहले की कार्य अवधि बढा दी गई है। लाइन बिछाने के बाद घर-घर कनेक्शन भी हर हाल में दिए गए समय पर ही पूर्ण करने है।लापरवाही और देरी के लिये ठेकेदार के विरूद्ध नियमानुसार पेनल्टी लगाये और अन्य कार्रवाई भी करें। जिला कलेक्टर ने निर्देश दिये कि ऐसा भी न हो कि अब काम को जल्द पूर्ण करने के चक्कर में गुणवत्ता से समझौता कर लें। सीवरेज लाइन निर्धारित गहराई में ही डाली जाये। उन्होंने कहा कि वे स्वयं इसका रैंडमली फिजिकल वेरिफिकेशन करवाएंगे तथा नियमानुसार काम नहीं मिला तो ठेकेदार के साथ ही संबंधित अधिकारियों के विरूद्ध कड़ी कार्रवाई होगी।उन्होंने सीवर लाइन के कार्य का पाक्षिक रोडमेप बनाकर प्रस्तुत करने के निर्देश दिए। कलेक्टर ने दिल्ली-बडोदरा एक्सप्रेस वे के निर्माण के लिए मिट्टी उठाने में अनियमितता पर नाराजगी जताई तथा संबंधित ठेकेदार के विरूद्ध कार्रवाई के निर्देश दिए। इस कार्य में ठेकेदार द्वारा निर्धारित जगह के बजाय अन्य स्थानों से मिट्टी लिए जाने की शिकायत के संबंध में कलेक्टर ने जांच के निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने ओवरलोडिंग के कारण सड़कों के टूटने पर मरम्मत के संबंध में प्रभावी कार्रवाई के निर्देश दिए। बैठक में कलेक्टर पहाड़िया ने नगर परिषद सवाई माधोपुर एवं गंगापुर क्षेत्र में किए जा रहे कार्यों एवं योजनाओं की प्रगति समीक्षा की।शादी के निमंत्रण-पत्र में कोरोना जागरूकता स्लोगन व अपील भी प्रकाशित करें: कलेक्टर पहाड़िया ने नगर परिषद के अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए कि इन दिनों शादियों का सीजन चल रहा है। शादियों में भीड़ एकत्र होने एवं कोरोना एडवाइजरी की पालना नहीं होने की पूरी संभावना है। ऐसे में सभी अधिकारी सतर्क रहें। पालना नहीं करने वालों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करें। प्रिंटिंग प्रेस वाले निमंत्रण पत्र में कोरोना जागरूकता स्लोगन एवं अपील भी प्रकाशित करें। विवाह समारोह में अनुमत संख्या से अधिक अतिथियों को आमंत्रित नहीं किया जाए।जिला कलेक्टर ने बैठक में उपस्थित अधिकारियों को कहा कि कोरोना जागरूकता जन आन्दोलन केवल जिला प्रशासन और नगरपरिषदों के जिम्मे नहीं है। प्रत्येक विभाग अपनी जिम्मेदारी समझें तथा सामुदायिक सहभागिता से ‘‘नो मास्क-नो एंट्री’’ अभियान को सफल बनायें। कार्यालयों में 2 गज दूरी, सेनेटाइजेशन, साफ-सफाई की पूर्ण पालना हो। बिना मास्क किसी भी कार्मिक या आगंतुक की कार्यालय में एंट्री न होना सुनिश्चित करें। बैठक में सार्वजनिक निर्माण विभाग के अधीक्षण अभियन्ता आरएन बैरवा, रूडिप के अभियन्ता, रिडकोर और एनएचएआई के प्रतिनिधि, नगर परिषद गंगापुर एवं सवाई माधोपुर तथा यूआईटी के अधिकारी भी उपस्थित रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइंसान से इंसान में फैलने वाला जानलेवा वायरस सामने आया, इसके लक्षण से बचाव तक के तरीके जानिए - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें