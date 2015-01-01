पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुरक्षा व्यवस्था:44 ट्रेनों में रेलवे सुरक्षा बल ने बढ़ाई एस्कॉर्टिंग, , यात्रियों को मिलेगी सुरक्षा

सवाई माधोपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • आरपीएफ अब साप्ताहिक ट्रेनों में भी आरपीएफ के जवान तैनात होंगे

दिल्ली-मुंबई रेलमार्ग पर कोटा होकर चलने वाली 44 ट्रेनों में रेलवे सुरक्षा बल ने एस्कॉर्टिंग बढ़ाने का फैसला किया है। आरपीएफ अब साप्ताहिक ट्रेनों में भी आरपीएफ के जवान तैनात करेगा। कोटा रेल मंडल में फिलहाल राजधानी, अगस्त क्रांति, पश्चिम एक्सप्रेस, स्वर्ण मंदिर मेल, मेवाड़ एक्सप्रेस, निजामुद्दीन-इंदौर इंटरसिटी एक्सप्रेस, गोरखपुर-बांद्रा अवध एक्सप्रेस, मुजफ्फरपुर-बांद्रा, नई दिल्ली-तिरुवंतपुरम एक्सप्रेस, कोटा-देहरादून नंदादेवी सहित 44 ट्रेनों का संचालन हो रहा है।

इसके अलावा कुछ साप्ताहिक ट्रेन भी चल रही है। अभी तक रोज चलने वाली ट्रेनों में केवल 3 आरपीएफ जवान लगाए जा रहे थे। अब रेलवे सुरक्षा बल 4 जवानों को तैनात करेगा, जो हथियारबंद होंगे। वरिष्ठ मंडल सुरक्षा आयुक्त विजय प्रकाश पंडित ने बताया कि रोजाना चलने वाली ट्रेनों के अलावा साप्ताहिक में भी एस्कॉर्टिंग लगाई जा रही है। एस्कॉर्ट टीम टीम के इंचार्ज मोबाइल नंबर कंट्रोल व ट्रेन कंडक्टर को नोट कराएंगे। एस्कॉर्टिंग स्टाफ के पास रास्ते में पड़ने वाले संबंधित निरीक्षक प्रभारी के मोबाइल नंबर होने चाहिए, ताकि जरूरत पड़ने पर तुरंत सहायता ली जा सके। साथ ही वीवीआईपी के यात्रा करने के बारे में जानकारी भी हासिल करेगा। ट्रेन में किसी प्रकार की घटना होने पर कंट्रोल व पास के आरपीएफ थाने को सूचना देनी होगी।

रेलवे सुरक्षा बल कमांडेंट द्वारा जारी आदेश में कहा है कि एस्कॉर्टिंग स्टाफ यात्रियों के साथ मधुरता और शालीनता से पेश आएगा। एस्कॉर्टिंग पार्टी के सभी दल सदस्यों के पास हथियार गोली, वॉकी-टॉकी, सर्च लाइट होगी। एस्कॉर्टिंग टीम प्रारंभिक स्टेशन से रवाना होने से पूर्व तथा गंतव्य स्टेशन पर पहुंचने पर रोजनामचे में एंट्री करेंगे। कोटा रेल मंडल को आरपीएसएफ की एक कंपनी मिली है। कंपनी में 126 जवान हैं। इन के मिलने से ट्रेनों में एस्कॉर्टिंग करने वाले जवानों की संख्या बढ़ा दी है। आरपीएफ कमांडेंट ने बताया कि गुर्जर आंदोलन में आरपीएसएफ की कंपनी मिली थी, उन्हें फिलहाल यही रोक लिया है।

