पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आवेदन आमंत्रित:स्नातकोत्तर पूर्वार्ध में रिक्त सीटों पर पुनः आवेदन आमंत्रित

सवाई माधोपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शहीद कैप्टन रिपुदमन सिंह राजकीय स्नातकोत्तर महाविद्यालय सवाई माधोपुर में स्नातकोत्तर पूर्वार्ध में रिक्त रही श्रेणीवार रिक्त स्थानों पर पुनः ऑनलाइन आवेदन-पत्र 25 जनवरी से 31 जनवरी तक आमंत्रित किए गए हैं। प्रवेश नोडल अधिकारी डॉ. हनुमान प्रसाद मीना ने बताया कि इतिहास में ईडब्ल्यूएस श्रेणी में चार सीटें, राजनीति विज्ञान में ईडब्ल्यूएस श्रेणी में चार सीटें, उर्दू में ईडब्ल्यूएस श्रेणी में छह सीटें, उर्दू में ओबीसी श्रेणी में दो सीटें, उर्दू में एससी श्रेणी में पांच सीटें, उर्दू में एसटी श्रेणी में तीन सीटें, उर्दू में एमबीसी श्रेणी में तीन सीटें, एमकॉम ई.एफ.एम. में ईडब्ल्यूएस श्रेणी में छह सीटें, एमकॉम ई.एफ.एम. में ओबीसी श्रेणी में आठ सीटें, एमकॉम ई.एफ.एम. में एससी श्रेणी में पांच सीटें, एमकॉम ई.एफ.एम. में एसटी श्रेणी में चार सीटें, एमकॉम ई.एफ.एम. में एमबीसी श्रेणी में तीन सीटें, एमकॉम एबीएसटी में सामान्य श्रेणी में पन्द्रह सीटें, एमकॉम एबीएसटी में ईडब्ल्यूएस श्रेणी में छह सीटें, एमकॉम एबीएसटी में ओबीसी श्रेणी में बारह सीटें, एमकॉम एबीएसटी में एससी श्रेणी में दस सीटें, एमकॉम एबीएसटी में एसटी श्रेणी में सात सीटें, एमकॉम एबीएसटी में एमबीसी श्रेणी में तीन सीटे रिक्त है, जिन पर आवेदन आमंत्रित किए गए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपिता की मौत के बाद कर्ज लेकर लाए थे 80 रुपए की रील,आज इनके बनाए एक मास्टरपीस की कीमत एक करोड़ - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser