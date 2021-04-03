पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सतसिंह हत्या कांड:मलारना चौकी इंचार्ज को हटाया, ग्रामीण अड़े पूरा स्टॉफ हटाओ, नहीं तो हाइवे जाम करेंगे

सवाई माधोपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • हजारों ग्रामीण कलेक्ट्रेट पहुंचे, 11 सदस्यीय दल ने एसपी को 3 सूत्रीय ज्ञापन सौंपा

ग्रामीणों की ये 3 मांगें

1. मलारना ड़ूंगर थाना-मलारना स्टेशन चौकी स्टाफ को लाइन हाजिर करें

2. खुले में घूम रहे शेष आरोपियाें की गिरफ्तारी जल्द हो

3. क्षेत्र में बजरी के अवैध खनन व निर्गमन पर पूरी तरह से रोक लगे

सांकड़ा के युवक सतसिंह मीणा की हत्या के आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी नहीं होने पर गुस्साए दर्जनों गांवों के ग्रामीण गुरुवार को कलेक्ट्रेट पहुंचे। ग्रामीणों ने जमकर पुलिस के खिलाफ नारे लगाए। ग्रामीण हत्या के शेष आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार करने, मलारना डूंगर थाना व पुलिस चौकी स्टाफ को सस्पेंड करने, बजरी खनन पर पूर्णतया रोक लगाने की मांग को लेकर कलेक्ट्रेट के सामने मेगा हाइवे पर बैठ गए तथा पुलिस के खिलाफ जमकर नारे लगाने लगे। मौके पर पहुंचे अतिरिक्त कलेक्टर डॉ. सूरज सिंह नेगी व अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक गोपाल सिंह कानावत की समझाइश के बाद 11 सदस्यीय दल ने अपनी मांगों का ज्ञापन पुलिस अधीक्षक को सौंपा। साथ ही चेतावनी दी कि 15 फरवरी तक मांगें पूरी नहीं होने पर भाड़ौती में मेगा हाइवे जाम किया जाएगा।ग्रामीणों की मांग पर पुलिस अधीक्षक द्वारा मलारना स्टेशन पुलिस चौकी इंचार्ज भरत सिंह गुर्जर को लाइन हाजिर कर दिया है। मलारना डूंगर थानाधिकारी की भूमिका की जांच के लिए अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक को जिम्मेदारी दी है। सतसिंह मीना की हत्या के आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए एसपी ने स्पेशल टीम का गठन किया है, जो पुलिस उपाधीक्षक ग्रामीण राकेश राजोरिया के नेतृत्व में काम करेगी। टीम में कोतवाली थानाधिकारी, सूरवाल थानाधिकारी, चौथ का बरवाड़ा थानाधिकारी तथा साइबर सेल सवाईमाधोपुर की टीम शामिल होगी। एसपी ने प्रतिनिधि मंडल को आश्वस्त किया कि बजरी खनन रोकने के लिए जहां भी पुलिस इमदाद की आवश्यकता होगी, वहां पुलिस जाब्ता लगाया जाएगा। इसके लिए पुलिस उपाधीक्षक ग्रामीण को आदेश जारी किए गए हैं। ग्रामीणों द्वारा बजरी खनन की रोकने की बात को पुलिस अधीक्षक ने भरोसा दिया कि बजरी खनन व निर्गमन रोकथाम में पुलिस द्वारा ग्रामीणों का भरपुर सहयोग किया जाएगा।

गिरफ्तारी नहीं होने से 40 गांवों के लोगों में आक्रोश ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि सतसिंह मीना बजरी के अवैध खनन व निर्गमन में बाधक बना हुआ था। इसके चलते श्यामोली गांव के पास हिस्ट्रीशीटर बत्तीलाल गुर्जर, दिलीप मीना, भरतलाल गुर्जर, भूरिया गुर्जर, मुकेश गुर्जर, रुकमकेश मीना, अरविन्द मीना, रामोतार मीना व उनकी गैंग के सदस्यों ने ट्रैक्टर चढ़ाकर उसकी हत्या कर दी। घटना के बाद तीन आरोपियों को ग्रामीणों ने पकड़कर पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया था। शेष आरोपी घटना के दस दिन बाद भी खुले घूम रहे हैं। आरोपी बत्तीलाल गुर्जर द्वारा फेसबुक पर धमकी दी जा रही है कि यह तो अभी ट्रेलर है, फिल्म तो बाकी है। नामजद शेष आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी नहीं होने से 40 गांवों के लोगों में आक्रोश का माहौल है।

लाइन हाजिर होंगे तब ही होगी बात कलेक्ट्रेट पर पहुंचे ग्रामीणों का पुलिस के खिलाफ इस कदर गुस्सा देखने को मिला कि ग्रामीण पहले मलारना चौकी व मलारना डूंगर थाना स्टाफ को लाइन हाजिर करने पर अड़ गए। ग्रामीणों ने कहा कि इसके बाद ही प्रतिनिधि मंडल पुलिस अधीक्षक से बात करेगा। मौके पर पहुंचे अतिरिक्त कलेक्टर डॉ. सूरज सिंह नेगी व अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक गोपाल सिंह कानावत ने ग्रामीणों को समझाया, फिर प्रतिनिधि मंडल ने ग्रामीणों को समझाकर पुलिस अधीक्षक कार्यालय में मांगों का ज्ञापन दिया।पुलिस दे रही आरोपियों को संरक्षणग्रामीणों ने मलारना स्टेशन चौकी व मलारना डूंगर पुलिस पर आरोपियों को संरक्षण देने का आरोप लगाया है। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि आरोपी बत्तीलाल पूर्व में मलारना स्टेशन चौकी पर हमला कर कांस्टेबल का कान काटकर ले गया था। उसके बाद भी कई बार आते-जाते व पार्टी करते देखा गया है।

डीवाईएसपी ग्रामीण के नेतृत्व में स्पेशल टीम का गठन कियाग्रामीणों की मांग पर मलारना स्टेशन चौकी प्रभारी को लाइन हाजिर किया गया है। मलारना डूंगर थानाधिकारी की मामले में संलिप्तता की जांच अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक को दी गई है। जांच के बाद मामले में लिप्तता पाई जाने पर विभागीय कार्रवाई की जाएगी। शेष आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए डीवाईएसपी ग्रामीण के नेतृत्व में स्पेशल टीम का गठन किया गया है। बजरी खनन व निर्गमन रोकने के लिए जहां आवश्यकता होगी, वहां पुलिस जाब्ता लगाया जाएगा। इसके लिए पुलिस उपाधीक्षक ग्रामीण को आदेश जारी किए गए हैं। बजरी खनन एवं निर्गमन रोकने करने वाले ग्रामीणों का पुलिस द्वारा सहयोग किया जाएगा। यह ग्रामीणों का सराहनीय कदम है।- सुधीर चौधरी, पुलिस अधीक्षक सवाईमाधोपुर

