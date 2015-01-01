पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विवाद:रीको के भूखंड एफ-36 को लेकर खड़े हो रहे हैं नित नए विवाद, कोई स्थाई समाधान नहीं

सवाई माधोपुरएक घंटा पहले
रीको के भूखण्ड एफ-36 को लेकर जारी विवाद कभी न्यायालय में तो कभी फौजदारी मामले का रूप लेकर पुलिस के पास पहुंच रहा है, लेकिन इस विवाद का कोई स्थाई समाधान नहीं हो पा रहा है। इस मामले में जहां दो पक्ष आमने सामने होकर सालों से अदालतों में मुकदमे लड़ रहे हैं।

वहीं इस मामले को लेकर रीको की कार्य प्रणाली एवं अपनी सुविधा के अनुसार नक्शों में बार बार बदलाव के मामले में रीको की साख को तार तार कर रहा है। भूखण्ड संख्या एफ-36 रीको ने मैसर्स गुरुनानक प्लास्टिक उद्योग जरिये मालिक जसबीर सिंह पुत्र सरदार गुरवेज सिंह को विक्रय किया था। इस भूखण्ड की लीज डीड 11 अगस्त 80 को सब रजिस्ट्रार के यहां पंजीकृत हुई। भूखण्ड क्रेता ने अपनी लीज डीड में बताया कि उसके भूखण्ड एफ-36 के पूर्व में सड़क, पश्चिम में प्लाट एफ-38, उत्तर में भूखण्ड एफ-35 तथा दक्षिण में भूखण्ड एफ-37 है। भूखण्ड दो हजार वर्ग मीटर होना दर्शाया। भूखण्ड के असली नक्शे में भी उक्त जानकारी स्पष्ट दी गई है। इस मामले में अब विवाद यह हो गया है कि मौके पर जमीन पुराने नक्शे के अनुसार खरीददारों के कब्जे में नहीं है। बाद में जब कब्जे के अनुसार विवाद खड़ा हुआ तो रीको ने कुछ साल पहले मूल नक्शे को बदल कर नया नक्शा जारी कर दिया। जिसकी वजह से अब वहां नया विवाद खड़ा हो गया।

एक भूखण्ड के कई नक्शे
भूखण्ड संख्या एफ-36 के कई नक्शे सामने आए हैं। एक नक्शे में पूर्व में ही सड़क दर्शाई गई है, जबकि दक्षिण में भूखण्ड एफ-37 है। यही जानकारी प्रथम खरीददार जसबीर की लीज डीड में भी अंकित है तथा भूखण्ड की साइज दो हजार वर्ग मीटर बताई गई है। जबकि दूसरे नक्शे में फेरबदल किया गया है में पूर्व में सड़क तथा दक्षिण में भी सड़क होना ही दर्शाया है। इसी नक्शे से अनोखी देवी को भूखण्ड विक्रय किया गया है तथा यह जानकारी विक्रय पत्र में भी अंकित है। वहीं भूखण्ड की कुल साइज 2200 वर्ग मीटर अंकित की गई है। विक्रय पत्र को उप पंजीयक के यहां पंजीकृत भी किया गया है। इसके बाद अब तीसरा नया नक्शा भी सामने आया है, जिस में सब कुछ नए तरीके बता दिया गया है।

