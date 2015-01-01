पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गुर्जर आंदोलन का असर:गुर्जर आंदोलन के कारण 21 ट्रेनों का रूट डायवर्ट, चार रद्द

सवाई माधोपुर2 घंटे पहले
गुर्जर आरक्षण आंदोलन के चलते पश्चिम मध्य रेल कोटा मंडल के हिण्डौन सिटी-बयाना रेल खण्ड पर रेल यातायात बाधित कर दिया गया है। ऐसे में यात्रियों की सुरक्षा को ध्यान में रखते हुए 9 नवम्बर को प्रारम्भिक स्टेशन से चलने वाली 21 ट्रेनों का रेल प्रशासन ने मार्ग परिवर्तित किया है। वहीं 4 ट्रेनों को रद्द किया है।पश्चिम मध्य रेल जबलपुर के मुख्य जन सम्पर्क अधिकारी ने विज्ञप्ति जारी कर बताया कि गुर्जर आरक्षण आंदोलन के चलते डुमरिया-फतेहसिंहपुरा रेल खण्ड के किलोमीटर 1156/20-22 पर यातायात बाधित होने से इस मार्ग पर चलने वाली गाड़ियों को परिवर्तित मार्ग से चलाया जा रहा है। ट्रेन नई दिल्ली-मुम्बई सेंट्रल एक्सप्रेस, निजामुद्दीन-मुम्बई सेंट्रल एक्सप्रेस, निजामुद्दीन-उदयपुर सिटी एक्सप्रेस, नई दिल्ली-इन्दौर एक्सप्रेस, अहमदाबाद-पटना एक्सप्रेस, अमृतसर-मुम्बई सेंट्रल, इन्दौर-नई दिल्ली एक्सप्रेस, उदयपुर सिटी-निजामुद्दीन एक्सप्रेस, मुम्बई सेंट्रल-नई दिल्ली एक्सप्रेस, अहमदाबाद-निजामुद्दीन एक्सप्रेस, मुम्बई सेंट्रल-निजामुद्दीन एक्सप्रेस, मुम्बई सेंट्रल-अमृतसर एक्सप्रेस, बांद्रा टर्मिनस-मुजफ्फरपुर एक्सप्रेस, बांद्रा टर्मिनस-अमृतसर एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन का रूट डायवर्ट किया गया है। इसी तरह अमृतसर-बांद्रा टर्मिनस एक्सप्रेस, भागलपुर-गांधीधाम एक्सप्रेस, निजामुद्दीन-पूणे एक्सप्रेस, बांद्रा टर्मिनस-अमृतसर एक्सप्रेस, गोरखपुर-बांद्रा टर्मिनस एक्सप्रेस तथा मडगांव-निजामुद्दीन एक्सप्रेस का मार्ग परिवर्तित किया गया है। वहीं कोटा-निजामुद्दीन जनशताब्दी, निजामुद्दीन-कोटा जनशताब्दी स्पेशल ट्रेन, देहरादून कोटा स्पेशल ट्रेन को 9 नवम्बर तथा कोटा-देहरादून स्पेशल ट्रेन को 10 नवम्बर को प्रारम्भिक स्टेशन से रद्द किया गया है।

