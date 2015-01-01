पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बेटे के लिए इंसाफ की मांग:48 घंटे बाद परिजनों ने शव का पोस्टमार्टम करवाया, 10 मांगों पर परिवार और प्रशासन में बनी सहमति

सवाई माधोपुर24 मिनट पहले
पोस्टमार्टम में एएसपी, डीएसपी समेत कोतवाली थाना पुलिस मौजूद रही।
  • अपराधियों को संरक्षण देने का आरोप लगाते हुए मृतक के परिजन सोमवार से ही प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे

जिले के गंगापुर सिटी पीलौदा थाना क्षेत्र के छोटी उदेई गांव में सोमवार को दिनदहाड़े एक 18 साल के युवक की हत्या के मामले में 48 घंटे बाद बुधवार को मृतक का पोस्टमार्टम किया गया। जहां मौके पर ग्रामीणों का एक बार फिर पुलिस के खिलाफ आक्रोश देखने के लिए मिला। वहीं, मौके पर एएसपी, डीएसपी समेत कोतवाली थाना पुलिस मौजूद रही। जिसके बाद अंतिम संस्कार की प्रक्रिया पूरी की जाएगी।

गौरतलब है कि मामले में पुलिस पर अनदेखी और अपराधियों को संरक्षण देने का आरोप लगाते हुए मृतक की मां, बहन समेत अन्य परिजन सोमवार से ही प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे। मंगलवार को परिवार और ग्रामीण छोटी उदेई स्टेशन के पास दिल्ली मुंबई मुख्य रेलवे ट्रैक पर बैठ गए। इससे इस रेलमार्ग पर गाड़ियों का संचालन ठप हो गया। देर शाम सवाई माधोपुर के कलेक्टर नन्नूमल पहाड़िया, एसपी सुधीर चौधरी छोटी उदेई पहुंचे और ग्रामीणों और राज्यसभा सांसद डा किरोड़ीलाल मीणा से बात की। शाम करीब सात बजे वार्ता में सहमति बनी और परिजन ट्रैक से हट गए।

मंगलवार को पटरियों पर बैठ गया था परिवार।
मंगलवार को पटरियों पर बैठ गया था परिवार।

क्या है मामला
गंगापुर सिटी पीलौदा थाना क्षेत्र के गांव छोटी उदेई में सोमवार दोपहर बदमाशों ने 18 साल के लड़के को गोली मार दी थी। गोली युवक के सिर में लगी। युवक को गंभीर हालत में अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया, जहां डॉक्टरों ने उसे जयपुर रेफर कर दिया। लेकिन, मंडावरी के पास युवक ने दम तोड़ दिया। इसके बाद परिजनों ने शव को वापस गांव लाकर मुख्य मार्ग पर जाम लगा दिया। सूचना मिलने के बाद पुलिस अधिकारी मौके पर पहुंचे ग्रामीणों को समझाया, लेकिन बात नहीं बनी।

22 जुलाई को पिता पर हमला किया था
छोटी उदेई के दो पक्षों के बीच काफी समय से रंजिश चल रही है। इसी रंजिश में पहले भी कई बार मारपीट और जानलेवा हमले की वारदातें हो चुकी हैं। 22 जुलाई इन्हीं बदमाशों ने मृतक युवक के पिता मनीराम मीणा पर जानलेवा हमला कर दिया था। इस मामले में परिजन ने प्रेमराज, नागराज, धनराज, राधेश्याम, रूपसिंह, भीम सिंह आदि के खिलाफ पीलौदा थाने में मामला दर्ज कराया था। इसके बाद दशहरे के दिन भी आरोपियों ने फायरिंग की। मृतक युवक के पिता के भाई के साथ भी इन लोगों ने मारपीट की।

बातचीत के बाद इन मांगों पर बनी सहमति

  • पीलौद थानाधिकारी और दो सिपाहियों को थाने से हटाया जाएगा।
  • मामले से जुड़े सभी आरोपियों को 7 दिन में हर हालत में गिरफ्तार किया जाएगा।
  • पीड़ित परिवार को आत्मरक्षा के लिए दो हथियारों के लाइसेंस दिए जाएंगे।
  • जब तक आरोपी गिरफ्तार नहीं हो जाते परिवार की सुरक्षा के लिए पुलिस तैनात की जाएगी।
  • थाने स्तर पर हुई लापरवाही और पुलिस की अनदेखी की जांच करवाई जाएगी। साथ ही दोषियों को सजा दी जाएगी।
  • हत्या के मामले की जांच एएसपी, डीएसपी और थानाधिकारी स्तर के अधिकार करेंगे।
  • कम से कम 5 लाख रुपए के आर्थिक पैकेज के लिए सरकार को लिखा जाएगा।
  • मृतक के परिजनों में से किसी एक को सरकारी नौकरी के लिए कलेक्ट्रेट की तरफ से सरकार को प्रस्ताव भेजा जाएगा।
  • लगातार बढ़ रही गुंडागर्दी को रोकने के लिए बदमाशों को राउंडअप किया जाएगा।
  • आरोपियों की पिछले एक महीने की कॉल डीटेल निकाल कर जांच की जाए। जिससे पता चले कि उन्होंने किस-किस से बात की।
ऐप खोलें
