कोरोना एडवाइजरी का पालन पर जोर:एसडीएम ने ली सरपंचों की बैठक, कोरोना एडवाइजरी का पालन पर जोर

सवाई माधोपुर3 घंटे पहले
चौथ का बरवाड़ा पंचायत समिति में सोमवार को एसडीएम वर्षा मीणा की अध्यक्षता में जनप्रतिनिधि की बैठक का आयोजन हुआ। इस अवसर पर बरवाड़ा पंचायत समिति के सभी 23 सरपंचों ने भाग लिया। इस अवसर पर मुख्य रूप से त्योहारी सीजन में भीड़ को देखते हुए कोरोना जागरूकता बढ़ाने की बात कही गई। एसडीएम ने कहा कि जनप्रतिनिधि अपने क्षेत्र में में जनप्रतिनिधि अपने क्षेत्र में में लोगों को समझाएं। साथ ही समझाइश के बाद नियमों की पालना नहीं करने पर चालान भी काटे जाएंगे।एसडीएम वर्षा मीणा मीणा ने जनप्रतिनिधि की कार्यशाला में बताया कि क्षेत्र की समस्या समाधान में जनप्रतिनिधियों की महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका है। कोरोना संक्रमण को लेकर जनप्रतिनिधि जागरूकता में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभा सकते हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि त्योहारी सीजन में बाजारों में जो लोग आए उनके मुंह पर माफ होना चाहिए। होना चाहिए। इसके लिए लगातार जागरूकता अभियान चलाया जाना चाहिए। उन्होंने बताया कि बाजारों में जो लोग बिना मास्क के पाए गए तो उन पर जुर्माना लगेगा। इसी तरह राज्य सरकार के निर्देश पर पटाखों की बिक्री तथा चलाने पर पूरी तरह से रोक है। कहीं पर भी यदि पटाखे की दुकान मिली या फिर लोग चलाते पाए गए तो तो उन पर राज्य सरकार द्वारा निर्धारित जुर्माना किया जाएगा। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने राज्य सरकार की योजनाओं के बारे में आमजन तक सूचनाएं पहुंचाने के लिए जनप्रतिनिधियों से आग्रह किया। इस अवसर पर सब जनप्रतिनिधि ने भी अपनी समस्याएं बताई अपनी समस्याएं बताई। चौथ का बरवाड़ा सरपंच सीता सैनी ने सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र तथा अन्य सरकारी कार्यालयों के लिए जगह आवंटित करने की बात कही।

