30 किलो पॉलीथिन नष्ट की:वन क्षेत्र में श्रमदान कर 30 किलो पॉलीथिन नष्ट की

सवाई माधोपुर23 मिनट पहले
बाघ संरक्षण एवं ग्रामीण विकास समिति सवाई माधोपुर के तत्वावधान में मिशन बीट प्लास्टिक रणथम्भौर अभियान व प्लास्टिक हटाओ-हरियाली लाओ कार्यक्रम के तहत रणथम्भौर परिक्षेत्र में भेह का भैरूजी के वन क्षेत्र में करीब 30 किलो प्लास्टिक व पॉलिथीन इकट्ठी कर साफ सफाई की गई। साथ ही कचरे को जंगल से बाहर लाकर नष्ट किया गया तथा लोगों को प्लास्टिक व पॉलिथिन के दुष्परिणामों की जानकारी देकर जागरूक भी किया गया।इस क्षेत्र में काफी ज्यादा पॉलिथीन व डिस्पोजल कचरा होता है, क्योंकि यह एक बड़ा धार्मिक स्थल है। यहां लोग पूजा अर्चना करने व पिकनिक मनाने के लिए ही आते हैं। इस क्षेत्र में टाइगर, पैंथर, सांभर, चीतल, नीलगाय आदि कई वन्यजीवों का विचरण रहता है। प्लास्टिक व पॉलिथिन खाने से किसी भी समय वन्यजीवों को भारी नुकसान का सामना करना पड़ सकता है। संस्था पिछले 18 माह से रणथम्भौर परिक्षेत्र को प्लास्टिक-पॉलिथीन मुक्त व पार्क को स्वच्छ व सुंदर बनाने के उद्देश्य के साथ काम कर रही है, जिसके तहत हर सप्ताह रणथम्भौर परिक्षेत्र व आसपास के क्षेत्र में एक स्थान तय कर वहां की साफ सफाई की जाती है तथा लोगों को प्लास्टिक व पॉलिथीन के दुष्परिणामों की जानकारी देकर जागरुक भी किया जाता है। इस अवसर पर संस्था के सदस्य चिंटू हिंगोणी, विनोद मीना पीपलवाड़ा, दिनेश श्यामपुरा, राजेश सैनी, दिनेश सुखवास, महावीर श्यामपुरा, विजेंद्र माधोसिंहपुरा, रूप सिंह आदि ने भाग लिया।

