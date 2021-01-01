पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नाथ समुदाय के पीड़ित परिवार ने लगाई गुहार:एसपी साहब! झूठे केस दर्ज कराने वालों पर कार्रवाई करें

सवाई माधोपुर44 मिनट पहले
सवाई माधोपुर| गांव से निकालने वालों पर कार्रवाई की मांग, ज्ञापन देने आए लोग। - Dainik Bhaskar
सवाई माधोपुर| गांव से निकालने वालों पर कार्रवाई की मांग, ज्ञापन देने आए लोग।
  • बाजोली के परिवार ने एसपी को ज्ञापन देकर की सुरक्षा की मांग, एक समाज के लोग बेवजह कर रहे प्रताड़ित

ग्राम बाजोली के नाथ समुदाय के एक परिवार ने पुलिस अधीक्षक को ज्ञापन देकर आए दिन मारपीट कर झूठे मुकदमे दर्ज करवाने वाले लोगों के खिलाफ कठोर कानूनी कार्रवाई की मांग की है। साथ ही लोग गांव से निकालने की धमकी देते रहते हैं। परिवार ने सुरक्षा मुहैया कराने की मांग भी की है।

पीड़ित परिवार के देवीशंकर योगी ने बताया कि उसके भाई रामोतार के विरुद्ध एक महिला गुर्जर समाज के कुछ लोगों ने झूठा दुष्कर्म का मुकदमा दर्ज कराया है। रामोतार को पूछताछ के लिए पुलिस के सामने भी पेश कर दिया। साथ ही आरोपी भाई व पीड़ित का डीएनए टेस्ट कराने की मांग की।

मुकदमा दर्ज कराने वाली महिला पीड़ित परिवार के खेत से सब्जी चुराकर ले जाती है। उसे टोकने पर रामोतार के खिलाफ झूठा दुष्कर्म का मुकदमा दर्ज कराया गया है। इसके बाद से झूठा मुकदमा दर्ज कराने वाली महिला व उसके परिजन पीड़ित परिवार को जान से मारने की धमकियां दे रहे हैं।

28 जनवरी को आरोपी धनजी गुर्जर, श्रीलाल गुर्जर, पप्पू गुर्जर, हलकू गुर्जर, गणेश गुर्जर, रामचन्द्र गुर्जर, रामोतार गुर्जर, हरिगुर्जर हाथों में लाठी लेकर आए और हमला कर दिया। घर के दरवाजे तोड़ दिए तथा महिलाओं व नाबालिगों को बेआबरु किया। सभी के साथ गंभीर मारपीट करते हुए धमकी दी कि गांव नहीं छोड़ा तो जान से मार देंगे। आरोपियों ने गत रात दो बजे हमला कर पीड़ित परिवार को गांव से भगा दिया।

पीड़ित परिवार जैसे तैसे एण्डा गांव पहुंचा, लेकिन वहां भी आरोपियों द्वारा जान से मारने की धमकियां दी जा रही है। गांव में पुलिस पहुंचने पर आरोपियों ने पुलिस को भी धमका कर भगा दिया। पुलिस व वन विभाग आरोपियों पर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं करता है। पीड़ित परिवार ने मामले की निष्पक्ष जांच कर सख्त कार्रवाई की मांग की।

