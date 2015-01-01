पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मनरेगा योजना:आज से शुरू होगा ‘पूरा काम-पूरा दाम’ विशेष अभियान

सवाई माधोपुर44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • प्रतिदिन होगी काम की मॉनिटरिंग, 15 फरवरी तक चलेगा अभियान, एडवाइजरी पालना पर जोर

कोरोना महामारी के समय लॉकडाउन के दौरान ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में रोजगार का सबसे बड़ा साधन मनरेगा योजना ही थी और अब भी ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में रोजगार का ये ही बड़ा साधन है। मनरेगा में मजदूरों को पूरी काम की पूरी मजदूरी सुनिश्चित करने के लिए राज्य सरकार अब महात्मा गांधी मनरेगा योजना के तहत 16 दिसंबर 2020 से 15 फरवरी 2021 तक ‘पूरा काम पूरा दाम विशेष अभियान’ चलाने जा रही है।

राज्य सरकार ने मनरेगा के तहत श्रमिकों को पूरा काम कर पूरा दाम सुनिश्चित करने के लिए पूरे प्रदेश में ‘पूरा काम पूरा दाम विशेष अभियान’ चलाने का निर्णय लिया है। ग्रामीण विकास एवं पंचायती राज विभाग के अतिरिक्त मुख्य सचिव रोहित कुमार सिंह ने जिला कार्यक्रम समन्वयक, ईजीएस सहित सभी कलेक्टर को इस संबंध निर्देश जारी किए हैं।

निर्देशों में अभियान के दौरान कोविड-19 महामारी के जारी निर्देश एवं गाइडलाइन की पालना करवाने पर भी जोर दिया गया है। अतिरिक्त मुख्य सचिव रोहित कुमार सिंह ने दो माह तक चलने वाले इस विशेष अभियान का मूल्यांकन करने एवं अच्छा काम करने वाले कर्मचारियों को पुरस्कृत करने के भी निर्देश दिए हैं।

इस अभियान के सफल संचालन के लिए राज्य स्तर पर परियोजना निदेशक एवं सयुंक्त शासन सचिव, ईजीएस को प्रभारी, जिला स्तर पर अतिरिक्त जिला कार्यक्रम समन्वयक एवं मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी, पंचायत समिति स्तर पर विकास अधिकारी, ग्राम पंचायत स्तर पर कनिष्ठ अभियंता, कनिष्ठ तकनीकी सहायक एवं कार्य स्थल पर मेट, ग्राम विकास अधिकारी, कनिष्ठ सहायक एवं ग्राम रोजगार सहायक को प्रभारी अधिकारी बनाया गया है।

आदेशों में बताया गया कि मनरेगा योजना के अंतर्गत वर्ष 2020-21 के लिए 220 रुपए प्रति दिवस की मजदूरी निर्धारित है। वर्तमान में राज्य में औसत मजदूरी दर 166 रुपए प्रति दिवस है, जो काफी कम है।
मनरेगा में पूरा काम-पूरा दाम विशेष अभियान के तहत प्रत्येक पंचायत समिति में 5-5 कार्य स्वीकृत किए हैं। तकनीकी स्टाफ व मेटों को प्रशिक्षण दे दिया है। परीक्षण के तौर पर यह अभियान चलाया गया है।
-रामअवतार मीना, विकास अधिकारी, सवाई माधोपुर

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंवैक्सीन के साइड इफेक्ट्स से रहें सावधान, रिपब्लिक डे के चीफ गेस्ट होंगे जॉनसन और आर-पार की लड़ाई में बदला किसान आंदोलन - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें