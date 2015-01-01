पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विकास कार्य ठप:ग्राम पंचायतों में 11 माह से नहीं आया राज्य वित्त आयोग का पैसा

चौथ का बरवाड़ा4 घंटे पहले
गांव का विकास मुख्य रूप से ग्राम पंचायत के द्वारा किया जाता है। इसके लिए केंद्रीय विद्यालय तथा राज्य वित्त आयोग द्वारा समय-समय पर विकास राशि दी जाती है, लेकिन राज्य वित्त आयोग का पैसा पिछले 11 महीने से नहीं आया है।

ऐसे में सभी ग्राम पंचायतों में विकास कार्य पूरी तरह ठप हो गए हैं तथा आम जनता को परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। इस समस्या को लेकर कई बार अधिकारियों को अवगत कराए जाने के बाद भी समस्या का समाधान नहीं होने से सभी परेशान हैं। गांव के विकास के लिए ग्राम पंचायत द्वारा नाली निर्माण, सीसी सड़क निर्माण, सामुदायिक केंद्र आदि कई कार्य किए जाते हैं।

इन कार्यों के लिए राज्य वित्त आयोग द्वारा समय-समय पर ग्राम पंचायतों के खातों में आबादी के अनुपात में विकास राशि डाली जाती है । इस राशि के तहत ग्राम पंचायतें अपने एक्शन प्लान किया ग्राम सभाओं के माध्यम से विकास कार्यों को प्राथमिकता के आधार पर कराती है, लेकिन जब पैसा ही नहीं आ रहा है तो विकास कार्य बिल्कुल ठप हो गया है। जनवरी में हुए सरपंच के चुनाव के बाद से अभी तक राज्य वित्त आयोग की राशि नए सरपंचों को नहीं मिल पाने के कारण सभी पंचायतों में कार्य पूरी तरह से ठप हो गया है।

पहले करोड़ों की राशि, अब एक-एक पैसे के लाले पड़े
पंचायत राज ने पिछले 1 साल में दो समस्या वित्तीय प्रबंधन को लेकर हुई है। ऐसी पहले कभी नहीं देखी गई है। 1 साल पहले तक राज्य वित्त आयोग के जरिए इतनी राशि आती थी कि सरपंच उस राशि को पूरी तरह से खत्म ही नहीं कर पाता था। वही पिछले 1 साल से राज्य वित्त आयोग के तहत किसी पंचायत में कोई राशि नहीं आई है। ऐसे में सरपंचों के लिए विकास कार्य करवाना मुश्किल हो रहा है। वर्तमान स्थिति यह है कि विकास कराना तो दूर की बात है। पंचायतों का खर्च भी नहीं चल पा रहा है।

जनप्रतिनिधि मौन, अधिकारी बेबस
पंचायतों में विकास कार्य का ऐसा नहीं होने से जनप्रतिनिधि पूरी तरह से मौन साधे हुए हैं। विधायक हो या अन्य कोई बड़ा जनप्रतिनिधि। इस बारे में कुछ नहीं कह पा रहा है। सभी केवल कोरोना की बात कहकर अपना पल्ला झाड़ रहे हैं। वनी अधिकारी भी बेबस नजर आ रहे हैं। सवाल यह है कि जब विकास कार्य के लिए पैसा नहीं मिलेगा तो विकास कार्य कैसे होंगे तथा लोगों को रोजगार किस प्रकार मिलेगा। पंचायत द्वारा करवाए जाने वाले विकास कार्य मस्टररोल के तहत करवाए जाते हैं।

पंचायतों में पिछले 11 माह से राज्य वित्त आयोग का पैसा नहीं आया है पुलिस को ऐसे में पंचायतों में विकास कार्य पूरी तरह से ठप है। जनप्रतिनिधियों तथा अधिकारियों को अवगत कराया जा चुका है, लेकिन कार्रवाई नहीं हो पा रही है। ऐसे में अब सरपंच संघ आंदोलन की राह भी देख रहा है। -विमल मीणा, अध्यक्ष सरपंच संघ

