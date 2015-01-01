पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वदेशी वस्तुएं अपनाने पर जोर:स्वदेशी जागरण मंच की बैठक में स्वदेशी वस्तुएं अपनाने पर जोर

सवाई माधोपुर31 मिनट पहले
स्वदेशी जागरण मंच की बैठक बुधवार को रणथंभौर रोड स्थित एक होटल में आयोजित की गई। इस बैठक में स्वदेशी जागरण मंच से जुड़े पदाधिकारियों ने अपने संबोधन के माध्यम से स्वदेशी वस्तुओं को अपनाने और विदेशी वस्तुओं का बहिष्कार करने पर जोर दिया। इस अवसर पर स्वदेशी जागरण मंच के राष्ट्रीय संगठक कश्मीरी लाल, स्वदेशी जागरण मंच के जयपुर प्रान्त संगठक मनोहर शरण, हड्डी रोग विशेषज्ञ डॉक्टर गोपाल लाल गुप्ता, दौसा सांसद जसकौर मीणा, स्वदेशी जागरण मंच जयपुर प्रांत की सह महिला प्रमुख अर्चना मीणा, स्वदेशी जागरण मंच सवाई माधोपुर की सह जिला महिला प्रमुख डॉक्टर निधि व्यास आदि ने स्वदेशी को लेकर अपने-अपने विचार व्यक्त किए। कार्यक्रम का मंच संचालन स्वदेशी जागरण मंच की सह जिला महिला प्रमुख रीना जोशी ने किया। इस अवसर पर कई गणमान्य महिला-पुरुष मौजूद थे।

